Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce the recent completion of two significant exploration programs on its 100% owned Nova Scotia gold properties. The programs are in addition to the ongoing exploration drilling at the Aureus East project.

The first program is a HeliGT magnetic airborne geophysical survey across the entire Aurelius properties to identify new gold trends and essential structural controls on the gold mineralization. The second study is a high precision borehole Optical Televiewer program at the Aureus East and West projects. The Televiewer survey is designed to map out key structures and contacts at the deposit scale and assist in expanding and defining gold zones.

"On the back of our incredibly successful Phase 1 exploration program, and to support our ongoing Phase 2 efforts, we have completed the two advanced programs to enhance our ongoing targeting efforts to further unlock the gold potential of our properties. We have identified significant gold mineralization thus far and look forward to further success," said Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO.

The high-resolution HeliGT survey is the first to be flown along the gold-rich Meguma formation. Magnetic minerals associated with gold and concentrated around the anticline features make this survey an effective tool for regional exploration. The high-resolution quality of the survey will reveal details, including subtle but essential structures which cross-cut and influence the gold trends.

The survey covered 1,130 line kilometres with line spacing at 75 metres in three distinct blocks; one over the Aureus East and West projects, one over the Tangier project and the third over the Forest Hill project (Figure 1). The HeliGT system is designed to read natural magnetic fields in the underlying rocks using a 3-axis gradiometer system (Figure 2). This system provides a very high-resolution view of the regional geology and gold mineralization trends.

The Optical Televiewer program employs a downhole probe to capture detailed photographs and record key structural measurements in drill holes on the Aureus East and West properties (Figure 3). The structural measurements enhance the interpretation of the geology, refining drill hole targeting and ensuring highly accurate results. The Aurelius exploration team has hit gold mineralization in 100% of the holes drilled at the properties.

Figure 1. Location map for Aurelius Minerals Nova Scotia gold projects.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/90690_5a069584a4f66bf9_002full.jpg

"We are really excited to have carried out these important studies; the results will provide us with critical data to support our drilling strategy. Our properties are under-explored and offer great opportunities to find more gold. There are strong indications of multiple gold trends adjacent to our known gold zones, especially at Aureus East and West. The airborne survey allows us to quickly identify potential new trends and provide our team with prioritized corridors to carry out focused ground exploration. In addition, the Televiewer survey provides a new level of detail that will substantially refine our interpretation of the geology hosting our gold," commented Jeremy Niemi, VP Exploration.

Figure 2. Photograph of helicopter conducting HeliGT survey at Aureus East and West project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/90690_5a069584a4f66bf9_003full.jpg

The borehole Optical Televiewer program is designed to significantly enhance the geological interpretation of the host rocks and the gold veins of the Aureus East and West properties. This data allows the team to define new targets, expand zones, and effectively complete important infill drilling ahead of a mineral resource work on multiple gold zones.

Figure 3. Photograph of contractor conducting high precision borehole Optical Televiewer program survey at Aureus West project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/90690_5a069584a4f66bf9_004full.jpg

Drilling continues at the Aureus East project; the Phase 2 program is well underway. Phase 2 is designed to expand the gold mineralization near the underground infrastructure and build a drilling dataset to prepare a mineral resource. Aureus East consists of dozens of stacked gold veins which follow the anticline of the folded turbidite host units in the prolific Meguma gold belt. Aurelius has successfully expanded the gold mineralization (see press release June 24, 2021) in its first phase of drilling and has discovered several new zones at the site. Currently, there are two drill rigs at Aureus East, one underground and a second at surface.

Issuance of Shares to SPRL

As previously announced, in connection with the private placement financings that closed in May 2021, Aurelius has issued common shares to SPRL in satisfaction of the exercise by SPRL of its participation right, to maintain its 16.31% shareholding of Aurelius at the time of the financings. An aggregate of 133,191 common shares were issued to SPRL at a price of $0.60 per share, valued at $79,915. The value of the participation right exercise, converted to US$64,891, is being credited towards the First Deferred Payment in connection with the acquisition of the Aureus Gold assets by Aurelius from SPRL. Since February 2020, the First Deferred Payment has been reduced from US$2,500,000 to US$1,529,474 through exercises by SPRL of its participation right in respect of three Aurelius financings.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees, contractors, and the communities in which we operate.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

