Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change in market cap segment for Corem Property Group AB (148/21)

Corem Property Group AB (tickers: CORE A, CORE B, CORE D, CORE PREF) will be moved from the Mid Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm to the Large Cap segment, as per July 21, 2021. Short name: CORE A, CORE B, CORE D, CORE PREF New Segment: Large Cap ISIN code: SE0010714279, SE0010714287, SE0015961594, SE0010714311 Orderbook ID: 66929, 147093, 227437, 74282 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB