Dienstag, 20.07.2021
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: A2JB4V ISIN: SE0010714279 Ticker-Symbol: BJVC 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
09:16 Uhr
1,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.07.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change in market cap segment for Corem Property Group AB (148/21)

Corem Property Group AB (tickers: CORE A, CORE B, CORE D, CORE PREF) will be
moved from the Mid Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm to the Large Cap
segment, as per July 21, 2021. 

Short name:  CORE A, CORE B, CORE D, CORE PREF           
New Segment:  Large Cap                       
ISIN code:   SE0010714279, SE0010714287, SE0015961594, SE0010714311
Orderbook ID: 66929, 147093, 227437, 74282             

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
