First North Denmark: FastPassCorp A/S - increase

New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 July 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: FastPassCorp ----------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060568145 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: FASTPC ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 847,917 shares ----------------------------------------------- Change: 23,651 shares ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 871,568 shares ----------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 72 ----------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 43080 ----------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _________________ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S on tel. +45 30730667. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007239