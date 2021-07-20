Anzeige
20.07.2021 | 13:05
First North Denmark: FastPassCorp A/S - increase

New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 July 2021. The new shares are issued due
to a private placement. 



Name:              FastPassCorp 
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060568145 
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:           FASTPC    
-----------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 847,917 shares
-----------------------------------------------
Change:             23,651 shares 
-----------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  871,568 shares
-----------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 72    
-----------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 5     
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     43080     
-----------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________________________
_________________ 

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Baker Tilly
Corporate Finance P/S on tel. +45 30730667.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007239
