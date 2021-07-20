Widen Enterprises: Widen Rolls Out Connector for Adobe and Microsoft Applications

Integration powered by CI HUB enables Widen customers to search, add, and sync their assets within Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office 365

MADISON, Wisc., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, today rolled out a new connector for Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office 365. Powered by CI HUB, a software company specializing in data and content integrations, the connector enables creatives to search, add, and sync their Widen Collective assets while working in Adobe and Microsoft applications. By streamlining repetitive workflows and simplifying access to creative assets, the connector will help customers gain more value from the Collective.



Widen's new connector is made for creative team members who spend time working in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InCopy, and After Effects. Typically, they must download assets from their DAM system, upload them into Adobe, and then download and re-upload the new asset back into the DAM system. Marketers and salespeople face similar hurdles when pulling content into Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel to prepare sales collateral and internal documents.



Although Widen's Adobe CC Connector addressed many of these problems, the new connector for Adobe CC and Microsoft Office 365 powered by CI HUB introduces new capabilities including:

More powerful search: Users can search assets by keywords, categories, file formats, filenames, metadata types and fields, collections, and upload profiles while working in Adobe and Microsoft apps. They can also conduct exact searches and wildcard searches.

Stock photo and shared folder add-ons: CI HUB also powers connectors to Adobe Stock, Dropbox, Getty Images, Google Drive, iStock, and Shutterstock for the many customers who use these services in tandem with the Collective.

"Our CI HUB Connector integrates the Widen Collective with the applications and workflows that creatives use every day," said Erika Schewe, Product Manager at Widen. "Rather than switch tabs and download and re-upload content, creatives can grab what they need immediately and keep work flowing. It's a no-nonsense integration that saves time and makes the Collective more usable and valuable."

"The philosophy behind the CI HUB Connector for Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office is to connect customers with data domains throughout their marketing ecosystems," said Jörg Seidler, Chief Customer Officer at CI HUB. "It makes using and evolving assets faster and easier in the Widen Collective. We are especially excited about the partnership with Widen, as it is an essential step towards being perceived as a leading provider of content integration solutions on the international market."

The Adobe and Microsoft connectors are available now. Visit www.widen.com/integrations to learn more.

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 700 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 73-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK. For more information, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com).

About CI HUB

CI HUB is the leading platform to connect brand assets living within various asset repositories to native creative apps.

The philosophy behind CI HUB Connector for Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office is to connect you with data domains throughout your marketing ecosystems. The CI HUB Connector is an In-app single source of access.

Our portfolio of data domain partners covers both on-premise and cloud-hosted solutions with data models for DAM, MAM, PIM, MDM, or CMS. In addition to marketing data solutions, we also connect to stock providers and cloud storage services.

CI HUB creates the best possible connection, and we are always motivated by our customers to deliver seamless access. Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, or Adobe Premiere Pro. And also in Microsoft PowerPoint, Outlook, Word, and Excel.

