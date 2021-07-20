Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, is featuring Findit Member GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO), who utilizes a customized Findit Marketing Campaign to improve overall indexing in search results and increase traffic to their website.

GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

As part of their campaign, Findit® will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that GTX Corp received as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will be selecting the URLs for GTX Corp that will be specific to the products that GTX Corp wants to highlight and drive traffic to for interested individuals or companies to place orders for. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter.

As part of Findit's marketing campaign for GTX Corp, three Findit® URLs were created and set up through which content is created on a regular basis to help improve overall indexing for the search terms in which GTX Corp is looking to improve exposure for.

Visit GTX Corp on Findit

findit.com/gtx-corp-gtxo

findit.com/hidden-wearable-gps-tracker

findit.com/wearable-health-safety-technology

GTX Corp recently had a live Zoom interview hosted on ClassWorx. The live Zoom interview was held on July 6, 2021 and lasted approximately 30 minutes. In the interview, CEO Patrick Bertagna discusses the past year and year ahead for GTX Corp as well as one of their signature products, their GPS SmartSole®.

The interview is now available on the ClassWorx YouTube channel. Follow ClassWorx on YouTube to watch future interviews.

Classworx offers interviews to company CEOs and Presidents who are interested in telling their stories to the public. To schedule an interview, please contact ClassWorx, Inc at 470-448-4734.

Claim your name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Findit® provides marketing services to anyone that is looking to improve their online presence. Our marketing campaigns are customized to your needs and budget and include a wide range of services from content creation and social sharing to video production and SEO for your website. For more information, get in touch with us today and ask about our customized marketing campaigns.

About Findit®

Findit.com®, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

