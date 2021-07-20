

The HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded today. The event welcomed more than 830,000 visitors during its seven-day fair period, running concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the debut HKTDC World of Snacks.



The HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo showcased a broad selection of sports and leisure products and services, allowing visitors to try out different experiences, discover new interests and make good use of their leisure time.



The new HKTDC World of Snacks was well-received, featuring six thematic zones and bringing together more than 1,000 popular treats from across the globe.

HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the debut HKTDC World of Snacks drew to a successful close today. The seven-day fairs, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), attracted more than 830,000 visitors, offering a brand-new experience by bringing together a broad selection of books, sports and leisure products and snacks from more than 760 exhibitors.Book Fair marks return of large-scale physical public shows, with more to comeBenjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "This year's Hong Kong Book Fair attracted more than 830,000 visitors over its seven-day run. We express our sincere gratitude to exhibitors and the general public for their support. The Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the debut World of Snacks also drew eager participation, offering visitors a wide range of activities and products, as well as a relaxing and diverse experience."Mr Chau added that the gradual recovery of the local economy will lead to the return of more physical public shows, and that the HKTDC is preparing to stage more such exhibitions to give a further boost to the recovery. These include the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, which will run from 25 to 29 July, as well as the HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo and HKTDC Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition), which will run from 12 to 16 August.Hundreds of cultural activities attract 310,000+ attendeesMore than 250 cultural events were held on-site during the fair period, including the Theme of the Year: "Inspiring the Mind and Refreshing the Soul" Seminar Series, the Renowned Writers Seminar Series, and seminars under the theme English and International Reading. A total of over 600 events have been held to date in connection with the Book Fair, including activities under the month-long Cultural July citywide campaign, drawing more than 310,000 attendees. Five seminars under the Renowned Writers banner were streamed live online and attracted more than 130,000 views, enabling booklovers outside Hong Kong to participate virtually.Average per capita spending at Book Fair reaches HK$817The HKTDC commissioned an independent market research agency to conduct an on-site survey during the Book Fair, interviewing more than 800 visitors. Respondents reported that their average per capita spending at the Book Fair was HK$817, representing 65% of their overall average annual spending on books (HK$1,262). The survey results highlight the fact that the Book Fair remains a major book-purchasing platform for the public. Most respondents said they were drawn to the event by the prospect of new releases (82%), followed by discounted items (40%), children's books (17%) and diversified cultural activities (17%).Most popular genres: fiction, literature, comics, self-improvement and travelThe survey also revealed more about the reading habits and preferences of visitors. Some 98% of respondents said they had read printed books in the past month, spending an average of 20 hours reading. The most popular genres were fiction (58%), literature (38%), comics (26%), self-improvement (22%) and travel (18%), with other popular genres including language study, social science, and arts and music. The survey also found that more than 70% of respondents had read e-books in the past month, spending an average of 15 hours reading.Array of onsite hygiene measures provide reassuranceWith the safety of the public and exhibitors remaining its top priority, the HKTDC adopted a range of onsite hygiene measures during the fairs. A total of 82% of respondents said they were satisfied with the crowd control measures adopted, while 86% said the various health measures put in place at the fairground helped to reassure them during their visit. The vaccination incentive campaign launched by the HKTDC along with a number of exhibitors was well received by the public. The HKTDC also offered some 30,000 free admissions to vaccinated visitors.Exhibitions, seminars and more continue in Cultural JulyWhile the Hong Kong Book Fair closed today, readers can still revisit recordings from about 100 selected seminars through the fair website or via the HKTDC's online video channels. The Cultural July citywide campaign continues until the end of this month with a broad range of activities including arts and cultural tours, exhibitions and seminars. For details, please visit the Cultural July website.Sports and Leisure Expo and debut World of Snacks well-attendedThe Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the debut World of Snacks also concluded today, after showcasing a broad selection of sports and leisure products and services along with tasty treats from across the globe. On-site events organised by the HKTDC, as well as various trials and interactive experiences offered by exhibitors, were enthusiastically received. The World of Snacks offered a brand-new experience to visitors and helped to create a vibrant atmosphere at the fairground.WebsitesHong Kong Book Fair: http://www.hkbookfair.comCultural July: http://www.hkbookfair.com/culturaljulyHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/hksportsleisureexpoWorld of Snacks: https://worldofsnacks.hktdc.comBook Fair video playlist: https://bit.ly/3ziVX6PPhoto download link: https://bit.ly/3z6Ssk2About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInMedia enquiries:HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentHong Kong Book FairSunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw, Tel: +852 2584 4472, Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of SnacksSam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.