London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - YOVU has just announced its launch of the YOVU Phone Dialer. The new Phone Dialer is a powerful software addition to YOVU's Business VoIP Phone System that works to streamline CRM activities, including account management and customer communication. YOVU Business customers will now experience greater simplicity and improved accuracy by automatically linking phone calls to their Salesforce customer tracking, generating real time data captures and more robust reporting for a truly centralized communications hub. Designed to help businesses work better, the YOVU Phone Dialer easily increases staff productivity and maximizes sales potential so that businesses never skip a beat!

As customer behaviour has evolved, businesses need to support an omnichannel experience and customers want consistency no matter how they choose to interact. The majority of consumers today use 3-5 different communications channels to contact customer service. 75% of respondents to a recent Microsoft survey indicated they expect companies to know who they are and have the details of their purchase history (Microsoft Dynamics 365, 2020). This expectation is better met with YOVU's Phone dialer, showing call agents comprehensive customer data in one screen to ensure a wholistic view of customer interaction.

With the new Phone Dialer, we're thrilled to be helping businesses operate more efficiently inside of Salesforce, and at no added monthly cost! For the next 12 months, we're offering this integration free of monthly fees for any new and existing customers. Consistently, customer feedback will be very important to us throughout the year as we continue to make improvements." - Aaron Atkinson, President

Key features that benefit users

From improved analytics to telephony functionality, the YOVU Phone Dialer offers features that make an immediate impact:

Screen Pops Computer screen pops automatically display customer details stored in Salesforce. This can include call history, past orders and internal agent notes. Screen pops appear for both inbound and outbound calls, immediately authenticating customers , supporting more personalized and dedicated conversations. This experience enables improved overall customer satisfaction and increased staff productivity.

Call Recording and Call Control Businesses can listen to previously recorded calls directly within Salesforce with the playback feature, creating easy access to customer insights at any time. Users can also transfer, hold, end and even switch to a second call all from within Salesforce.

Reporting A valuable time saving feature is now made possible with the ability to complete activity logs during an active call and even after the call is finished. This unique integration allows admin, customer service and team members access to contribute customer data.

How can I access this new CTI Dialer?

Any new or existing YOVU customer with a Salesforce Lightning account will automatically have access to the YOVU Phone Dialer for Salesforce phone integration. Just call us to activate!

How does it work?

Your customers call into your team, supported on the YOVU Business VoIP platform. That system is directly linked to your Salesforce Lightning Customer relationship management system. As the call rings, your team receives all relevant information for the caller directly within the Salesforce environment. All the client management you need in one place. Learn more about the custom integration directly on YOVU's Salesforce Integrations page.





100% Canadian Business VoIP Provider

Record and Log Account details live

Customize and control incoming and outgoing calls

Admins can manage call activity and customize dashboard views

How to get it?

The YOVU phone dialer is active on the Salesforce app exchange. You can also set up a dedicated demo with the sales team here.

Who is YOVU?

Your Canadian Business VoIP Phone System.

Providing Canadian Businesses with Best-In-Class comprehensive VoIP phone systems, we are accessible whenever and wherever you need us. We're all about providing a quality, reliable and secure communications tool for our customers backed by friendly and knowledgeable customer support specialists.

