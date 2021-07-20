Tuckahoe, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, today debuted its new rooftop community solar project at Tuckahoe Housing Authority. The project provides on-site affordable clean energy to housing residents in the apartment complex in Westchester County.





"Community solar is a win-win for everyone involved, allowing Tuckahoe Housing Authority to produce clean energy right on their rooftops, lower their energy costs and carbon emissions, and pass those savings on to residents," said Mateo Chaskel, UGE USA's Managing Director. "UGE is proud to provide financing so that there is no upfront cost for housing authorities to make the switch to solar."

Tuckahoe Housing Authority will receive annual lease payments for hosting the solar project atop its properties, which are home to more than 300 residents. With the community solar project in place, the housing authority will also see savings reflected in its utility bills. UGE will own, operate, and maintain the system for the entirety of the project's lifetime, relieving the Housing Authority of any operational risk.

"Our goal is always to provide residents with safe, affordable housing, and clean, low-cost energy is a key aspect that supports this mission," said Irina Matveevskii, Executive Director, Tuckahoe Housing Authority. "UGE has made it easy to switch to community solar, and we're excited to see the benefits it brings to our community."

The project was supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) $1.8 billion NY-Sun initiative which is aimed at advancing the scale-up of solar and moving the State closer to having a sustainable, self-sufficient solar industry. Since 2011, solar in New York State has grown over 2,100%, with NYSERDA committing $30 million for projects benefiting environmental justice and disadvantaged communities.

"NYSERDA was proud to provide support for this new rooftop community solar project developed by UGE and Tuckahoe Housing Authority," said Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA. "Projects such as this provide meaningful health and cost-saving benefits to disadvantaged communities while helping to increase access to clean, renewable energy for all New Yorkers under the State's climate and clean energy goals. We congratulate our partners on this milestone."

Tuckahoe Housing Authority resident John "Doc" Henry Smith III has lived in the complex for over 45 years and is excited about the potential for solar in his community.

"I was on the Tuckahoe Housing board for nine years. Our two biggest bills are gas and electric, and this is going to help us out with our electric bill," said Smith. "We're the first ones in Westchester to get this."

The Tuckahoe Housing Authority solar project is one of a growing number of UGE's community solar projects in the region. Community solar programs allow energy users within the same region to purchase energy credits from a solar system, offsetting the energy costs otherwise paid to their utility. In doing so, energy users save money, and benefit the environment.

"We expect that within a decade, most New Yorkers will pay their utility bill to a solar company, and we're excited to be a part of this massive movement towards cleaner, cheaper energy," Chaskel said.

Those interested in subscribing to community solar to lower energy costs, or learning more about rooftop solar, can visit www.ugei.com.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

