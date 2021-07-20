GameOn CEO shares insights on milestones and what to expect next

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company") In Q1, GameOn closed a $5.8 million private placement, and then in Q2, successfully commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol 'GET.' The company also started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol '9E7.'

"The listing and unlocking of resources was a watershed milestone for the company," said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. "This capitalization has cemented our future and given us the tools required to build, grow and most importantly, drive value for shareholders."

In the months since listing, and after successfully validating its B2B platform with globally-recognized broadcasters, leagues and governing bodies, GameOn has focused on scaling its internal process, starting with sales. The company onboarded SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory (Manchester City, Rocket Mortgage, Van Wagner, Minnesota Vikings, LA Rams, ESPN, Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers), as well as hired VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers).

"Team is everything," said Bailey. "Our people are our differentiator and unfair advantage, right across the board from our Directors to our full-time employees. We acquire world class talent who are incentivized and invested in the future success of the business. The appointments of Ryan and SeventySix are an example of this strategy in action. Our sales team couldn't have better leaders paving the way to revenue growth."

Just weeks after making the sales appointments, GameOn rolled out its rebrand and announced its first international white label partnership with Indian OTT powerhouse, MX Player. The white label partnership will offer GameOn's predictive gaming platform for cricket to 280 million monthly viewers. The company is expected to announce similar deals in the coming weeks and months. GameOn also announced a first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product, positioning itself at the forefront of B2B fan engagement technology. The innovative product allows GameOn's partners to turn their digital collectibles into assets that are used by fans in prediction games for their favorite sports, TV and live events.

GameOn's rapid growth is further amplified by the short time they've been listed - less than two months. Their team, led by industry veterans, is showing no signs of slowing down.

"Over the past six months, GameOn has laid the foundation to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us, " said Bailey. "As we obsessively focus on driving value for our shareholders, we've very intentionally placed strategic blocks to set our company up for success. This starts with the team, hiring phenomenal leaders at every stage of our operation (sales, product, technology). We're now seeing the fruits of this strategy come to life. Over the coming weeks and months, expect us to further execute. Expect more world class leaders to join our mission. Expect more partners like MX Player with the world's most-renowned leagues, tournaments and TV networks. Expect record revenues in Q4 and beyond. We're excited to be at bat on the biggest stage, and we're ready to hit it out of the park."

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative predictive gaming technologies and meta-layers, including fully NFT capabilities, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment brands, and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

