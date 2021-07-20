Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, July 20
Temple Bar Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")
Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return
|Date:
|20 July 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Temple Bar Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|Equiniti Investment Account
|Period of return:
|From: 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under
scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,878,602
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any
increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period
(see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,878,602
|Name of contact:
|Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477509
End of Announcement
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de