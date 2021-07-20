Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (417/21)

On request of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, company registration number 556851-9523, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 22, 2021. Shares Short name: MODTX ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,100,050 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015987904 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228891 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556851-9523 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: MODTX TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 5,156,300 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 70 per cent of the VWAP during the period April 20, 2022 up to and including May 17, 2022, however minimum SEK 7.30 SEK and maximum SEK 8.80. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 19, 2022- June 9, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 7, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075568 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 229348 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.