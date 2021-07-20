Anzeige
20.07.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (417/21)

On request of Modus Therapeutics Holding AB, company registration number
556851-9523, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity
rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from
July 22, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               MODTX          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,100,050       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015987904      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228891         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556851-9523       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:     MODTX TO 1                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of  5,156,300                          
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:       70 per cent of the VWAP during the period April 20, 2022 up 
           to and including May 17, 2022, however minimum SEK 7.30 SEK
           and maximum SEK 8.80.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription    May 19, 2022- June 9, 2022                 
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  June 7, 2022                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0016075568                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:     1                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:   229348                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:  MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
