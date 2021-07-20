Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the final beta test phase with Yardi Voyager and is now 'live' with its new mobile residential platform.

The successful beta test with Yardi Voyager, concludes a major milestone in Zonetail's continued growth and expansion in the massive North American residential market. The Zonetail platform is now officially 'live' with Yardi, and immediately provides the Company the opportunity to service thousands of new condominium and apartment buildings, townhouse complexes and other property management groups within the Yardi portfolio, the largest property management software company on the continent. In addition, this significant achievement will enable Zonetail's U.S. launch, as well as the launch of the Company's third vertical, rental apartments.

Zonetail's new residential mobile platform named 'Zonetail Home', will provide condo and apartment residents across North America, access and interaction with their building amenities and services, as well as direct connectivity with building management, streamlining the entire communication process between the property manager and the residents.

In addition, 'Zonetail Home' will connect building residents with neighbouring services and businesses such as, grocery, food delivery, insurance options, telecommunication services, local retail and restaurants, entertainment, financial services and much more. These companies pay to be on the platform to reach the lucrative, yet hard-to-reach, high-rise residential market, to advertise their products and services directly to condo and apartment residents.

"The Zonetail platform is unique in that it doesn't just provide additional connectivity between property management and residents, but it also ties in the businesses in the local community in a way that no one has successfully done in the past. It's clearly a value-add to our systems and to the managers and residents that use them," said Peter Altobelli, Vice President of Yardi Canada.

"The goal is to onboard thousands of new buildings and tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of new residential users over the coming months, and that's just the beginning. We believe as our rollout plan is implemented, that it will attract businesses from Southern California to Newfoundland, and from Alaska to Florida, who will want to participate on the platform," said Mark Holmes, Zonetail's President and CEO.

Holmes added, "I know our colleagues in the property management industry, our advertising partners and our shareholders have been anxiously awaiting this news. I'd like to thank our development team, the team at Yardi and our beta test partner property management corporation for all of their efforts in getting it completed."

The focus of the Company for the remainder of 2021 will be centered on executing the rollout with the new residential platform in both Canada and the U.S. as well as bringing additional advertisers and strategic partners into the fold.

New features within the platform are also planned to be introduced over the coming months, such as a forums section allowing residents to communicate with each other, a loyalty program, and several other exciting upgrades to drive continued engagement and ROI for all stakeholders.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) provides mobile platforms for condominiums, apartments and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, servicing approximately 85,000 condominium units across Canada. "Zonetail Home", a new platform integrated with Yardi Systems, the largest property management software company in the North America is now live providing access to millions of new households in Canada and the U.S. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone (Direct): (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About Yardi Systems

Established in 1984, Yardi has grown dramatically over the last three decades to become the leading provider of high-performance software solutions for the real estate industry. Today, we employ over 7,000 dedicated professionals working in over 45 offices throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. Since its founding, Yardi has set the standard for real estate software solutions with a combination of responsiveness and technical innovation. We understand the unique needs of the industry's various segments and have the technical expertise and vision necessary to translate that understanding into powerful solutions that meet and exceed those needs.

Peter Altobelli, Vice President, and General Manager, Canada

Yardi Canada Inc.

Telephone: 866.227.0222 ext 7211

peter.altobelli@yardi.com

For more information on Yardi Systems, please visit www.yardi.com.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90711