Spiffy On-Demand Car Care Announces its Carbon Neutral Certification

Partnership with fellow Raleigh-based start-up helps Spiffy to offset its carbon footprint and reduce total emissions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the company is certified carbon neutral. Thanks to a new partnership with fellow RTP start-up, Green Places, Spiffy offset its carbon footprint and added carbon neutrality to its sustainability initiatives, which fall under the Spiffy Green TM umbrella.

"We've put significant effort into being as green as possible with our services, while our sights remained set on eventually becoming carbon neutral. Now that we've hit that point, we're able to look beyond and put our collective energy towards becoming a carbon positive company," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO.

Since its founding in 2014, Spiffy has grown from a small mobile car wash and detail startup in Raleigh, North Carolina to a nationally recognized brand for convenient, zero-friction car care. Their Spiffy GreenTM system uses significantly less water than traditional and DIY car washes, along with eco-friendly products and reclamation protocols for all water, soap, and supplies. These practices have allowed Spiffy to save over 11 million gallons of water to date and recycle 50,000 gallons of oil per month.

Green Places helped Spiffy to calculate its total footprint and acquired verified carbon credits to offset its annual emissions - all as a part of a recurring commitment to both offset and reduce carbon emissions.

Spiffy's partnership with Green Places expands its sustainability efforts by focusing on carbon capturing projects that meet the guidelines of the International Carbon Reduction & Offset Alliance. These range from funding solar panel manufacturing and wind farm construction to the growth and ongoing protection of forests and biodiversity. By funding these projects, Spiffy is able to directly support initiatives operated by fellow environmentally conscious organizations.

"Small businesses generate over 50% of GDP in the U.S. so they can have a substantial impact on fighting climate change, but most solutions focus on big businesses that are heavy polluters or have large supply chains," said Green Places founder and CEO Alex Lassiter. "Our service offers Spiffy a practical way to do their part to reduce the effects of global warming, drive a significant reduction in greenhouse gases, and implement environment-friendly practices that are not only good for the planet but also good for business."

If you're interested in learning more about Spiffy's sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.getspiffy.com/green .

About Spiffy

Spiffy® ( www.getspiffy.com ) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

About Green Places

Green Places was founded on the principle that small and mid-sized businesses can be major contributors to the sustainability conversation. The company's goal is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses with easy tools and science-backed solutions from climate experts, maximizing environmental impact by pooling resources to combat the climate crisis.

