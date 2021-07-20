Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) has two very experienced co-managers, Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk at healthcare specialist investor OrbiMed. They remain very positive on the outlook for the healthcare sector due to favourable industry fundamentals and relatively attractive valuations. Despite a period of underperformance this year due to the outperformance of large-cap companies and a market rotation from growth to value stocks given increased confidence in a post-pandemic economic rebound, WWH retains a long-term record of outperformance versus the MSCI World Health Care index. In FY21 the trust posted its fourth-best year of excess return versus its benchmark in its 26-year history; this was primarily due to successful stock selection in both listed and unquoted companies.

