Analyst Firm Recognizes Netcracker for Extensive Deployment Options, Public Cloud Support and Broad Partner Ecosystem

Netcracker Technology announced today that GlobalData has named Netcracker as the sole leader in its first competitive landscape assessment of the network service orchestration market. The analyst firm evaluated 11 companies on a wide range of criteria, including portfolio scope, third-party solution integration, lifecycle management and real-world deployments.

GlobalData cites a number of reasons for Netcracker's leadership position, including the ability to automate the full lifecycle management of E2E services and network slices across multiple technology and cloud domains, which is vital for multi-vendor 5G network slicing. In addition, GlobalData highlighted critical portfolio features of Netcracker, such as intent-based orchestration, self-service portal capabilities, domain orchestrator experience and an enterprise services ecosystem.

Netcracker also incorporates a full suite of microservice- and container-based components, including service catalogs, inventory, orchestration, quality management, assurance and AI/analytics, which can be tailored to an operator's environment and requirements. Open APIs and standard service models are used to simplify the integration and automation of multivendor networks and services that include a mix of virtual, cloud-native and physical network functions hosted on public and private cloud platforms.

"Netcracker has some of the most extensive deployments of multi-domain service orchestration in the industry," said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "Operators must avoid vendor lock-in, strengthen hyperscaler support and work toward intent-based orchestration. Netcracker addresses all of these goals with a full suite of ecosystem partners, public cloud compatibility and preconfigured service templates."

"It's an honor to receive recognition for our leadership in the service orchestration market," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Netcracker helps providers embrace multivendor systems and multicloud platforms to automate services with broad standards support. Our solution enables dynamic services, and network slices become a reality, allowing providers to transform and truly harness the growing availability and power of 5G networks."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

