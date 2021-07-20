HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) noticed recent discussions on Hong Kong's business environment. Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said that most companies operating in Hong Kong remain confident in the city's business landscape.Dr. Lam said, "Based on my interaction with Hong Kong's international business community, they are excited about the vast opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, and see Hong Kong as the ideal entry point.""As a global business hub, Hong Kong's fundamental strengths remain robust. The city continues to be a place which is easy to do business, has a rich pool of international talent, and enjoys economic freedom, a low level of corruption and free flow of capital, goods, people and information. I believe global investors and the business community are confident in Hong Kong's continued role as a two-way investment and business platform," Dr. Lam added.Given Asia's strong growth potential as well as opportunities arising from the Mainland's 14th Five-Year Plan, dual circulation policy and development of the Greater Bay Area, the HKTDC has planned a series of activities focusing on Hong Kong's strengths in areas such as medical and healthcare, technology, finance, logistics, legal as well as intellectual property, to support local and international companies to capture these opportunities.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInMedia Contact:HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentSusanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.