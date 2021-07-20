Wedgemount Resources Corp.: Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at Its Cookie Copper Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Cookie copper - gold project, located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia.

Mark Vanry, President & CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are extremely excited to kick off our inaugural Cookie exploration program. The prospectivity of the Cookie project for copper and gold makes it one of the most compelling targets in the southern Toodoggone region of British Columbia. The 2021 program will be the first comprehensive exploration on project for almost 20 years. Further, the Cookie program marks the second of three property-scale exploration programs to be undertaken by Wedgemount during 2021."

Cookie Project

The centre of the recently expanded 28,000 hectare Cookie project (see News Release dated June 29, 2021) is approximately 40 kilometers south of Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess copper-gold mine and approximately 200 kilometers north of Smithers B.C. Historical work from the late-1960s to the early 2000's, including geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical surveys and limited drilling, have outlined numerous porphyry-related copper-gold targets. These areas are defined by widespread hydrothermal alteration zones, copper and gold mineralization and strong, yet un-drill-tested copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies.

Program Details

The primary focus for the 2021 program will be on the 5.0 kilometer, northwest trending Red-Amber corridor, host to the Red and Amber targets. The southeastern Red target is underlain by Triassic Takla Group volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks cut by a northwest trending intrusive complex varying from porphyritic monzonite to gabbro. Copper and gold mineralization is reportedly associated with these intrusive rocks and define a 2 by 1.6 kilometer area of local surface mineralization spatially associated with an open ended, northwest-trending chargeability IP (induced polarization) anomaly (Harris, 2005). The northwest extent of the Red-Amber corridor comprises the Amber target, defined by strong copper-in-soil anomalism associate with a broad gossan. The Red-Amber corridor remains largely un-tested and represents a priority area for evaluation. A systematic program consisting of geological mapping, confirmation soil geochemistry and possible deep penetrating IP geophysical surveys will be completed to define drill targets.

Wedgemount has compiled all regional geological, geophysical and stream sediment data together with project-scale historic geophysical data and geochemical data for over 3,000 soil and 400 rock samples. This compilation has defined multiple new areas of interest across the 28,000 hectare property. The 2021 exploration program will also consist of property-wide geological mapping, rock-chip sampling and focused soil geochemical grids and contoured soil transects across these areas of interest to develop new targets.

Data Verification and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Some data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling and drilling results are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"),have verified the data, and, therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such data. In some cases, the data may be unverifiable due to lack of drill core. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America.

References

Harris, S., 2005, 2004 Geological, geochemical, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the Red property, Assessment Report 27622, Assessment Report Indexing System, aris.empr.gov.bc.ca, 179 p.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release include the Company's plans for exploration of the property and anticipated exploration results. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration programs, successes of the Company's exploration programs, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wedgemount Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656131/Wedgemount-Commences-Exploration-Program-at-Its-Cookie-Copper-Gold-Project