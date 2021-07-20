News Summary

76 percent of consumers say their expectations of digital services have increased since the start of 2020.

60 percent of consumers now blame the application and brand when they encounter a problem with a digital service, irrespective of the issue.

57 percent of consumers claim brands have one shot to impress them and if their digital service does not perform, they won't use them again.

Cisco AppDynamics today released the latest report in its App Attention Index research series, revealing consumer reliance on applications and digital services has soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global study, which examined the digital behaviors of more than 13,000 global consumers, also identified consumers now have a zero-tolerance policy for poor application experience and automatically place blame on the application and brand, no matter where a performance issue stems from.

Consumers blame the brand when the application experience fails

Since the start of 2020, consumers have experienced a sudden and total reliance on digital services, altering how they engage with brands, consume goods and services, and make purchasing decisions. In fact, the research shows that people are using 30 percent1 more applications today than they did before the pandemic.

The research highlights that because of their increasing reliance and use of digital services, 76 percent2 of consumers say their expectations of digital services have increased since the start of 2020. Alarmingly for brands, when expectations aren't met, 60 percent3 of consumers will now automatically blame the application and the brand no matter where the issue actually lives. Whether it's within the application itself such as pages loading slowly, downtime, or security failures; or external factors like internet connectivity, slow payment gateways or technical issues with third party services to the consumer there is no distinction and they will now place responsibility firmly on the brand.

72 percent 4 of people believe it's the responsibility of the brand to ensure that the digital service or application works perfectly.

of people believe it's the responsibility of the brand to ensure that the digital service or application works perfectly. 92 percent5 say they expect digital services to have reliable, consistent performance.

Loyalty lies with brands that invest in application experience

Consumers have not only come to rely on applications and digital services to function in everyday life, but they also used them to facilitate social interactions in the absence of traditional ways of connecting in person. The research found that the majority of consumers (85%)6 say that digital services have become a critical part of daily life, with 84 percent7 stating those services helped them get through the pandemic in a positive way. Additionally, consumers are now loyal to brands based on how significantly they invested in digital services during the pandemic.

72 percent 8 say they feel grateful to the brands that invested in digital experiences during the pandemic so they could get access to the services that they love and rely on.

say they feel grateful to the brands that invested in digital experiences during the pandemic so they could get access to the services that they love and rely on. 67 percent9 say they feel more loyal to brands that went above and beyond with the quality of their digital service during the pandemic.

Brands have one shot to get the 'total application experience' right

61 percent10 of consumers now state their expectations for digital services have changed forever and they will no longer tolerate poor performance. The research goes on to find that 72 percent11 of consumers believe it's the responsibility of the brand to ensure that digital services work perfectly, and more than half (57%)12 state that brands have one shot to deliver positive digital experiences before they switch to another provider.

72 percent 13 say they simply don't care who is responsible for problems with digital services, they just want them fixed and to work.

say they simply don't care who is responsible for problems with digital services, they just want them fixed and to work. 68 percent 14 consider it disrespectful to users for brands to offer a poor digital experience in this day and age.

consider it disrespectful to users for brands to offer a poor digital experience in this day and age. 57 percent15 believe most problems with digital services and applications are completely avoidable.

"Applications have become the lifeline to normality for people in every corner of the world and consumers are no longer willing to settle for anything less than a perfect digital experience," said Linda Tong, vice president and general manager of Cisco AppDynamics. "Technologists are now under more pressure than ever to deliver the 'total application experience' to users within their first interaction. Cisco AppDynamics is the only provider that can help them meet users' expectations by delivering a critical component of Cisco's full-stack observability solution, which helps technologists see, understand, and optimize what happens inside and beyond their IT architecture all through the lens of business impact."

"People contact us under their most dire circumstances and need help resolving life-altering challenges immediately. We want them to know we're the right people for the job, so our goal is to make sure our customers get connected with an advisor quickly, never getting disconnected or languishing in a chat queue," said Chris Younger, senior vice president, Freedom Financial Network. "AppDynamics gives us the visibility and insights we need to make sure that every component of the workflow that delivers a customer directly to an agent instantly and seamlessly is working exactly as it should."

73 percent16 of consumers stated that even as life returns to normal, they know they will continue to rely on the digital services they utilized during the pandemic. This means the pressure technologists are under to tackle the complexities of modern architectures in order to deliver flawless digital experiences isn't going away.

Cisco AppDynamics is committed to helping technologists take on these challenges of leading technology health and performance to deliver the 'total application experience' to users. To learn more about Cisco's full-stack observability solution and the AppDynamics Business Observability platform, visit appdynamics.com.

Other Resources:

App Attention Index 2021 Report

Research Methodology:

The research included interviews with more than 13,000 consumers, in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. The research was conducted by Insight Avenue in June 2021.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About Cisco AppDynamics

Cisco AppDynamics, the industry leading Business Observability platform, is a key component of Cisco's solution for full-stack observability with business context. AppDynamics helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include: Business iQ, Experience Journey Map, Secure Application and Cognition Engine.

AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than nine years. It received Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work Award and Fortune's #1 Best Place to Work in 2021 as part of Cisco.

