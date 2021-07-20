- (PLX AI) - MTG Q2 sales SEK 1,198 million vs. estimate SEK 1,242 million.
- • Organic decline of 3%
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 12 million vs. estimate SEK 30.2 million
- • CEO says work to further diversify our gaming vertical through strategic M&A has continued
- • Says live games have continued to perform well. Gaming revenues increased by 14 percent at constant currencies
- • Says organic sales growth being impacted by tough comparisons; says expect this trend to continue into Q3
