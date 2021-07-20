DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 2Q 2021

RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 2Q 2021 July 20, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MICEX-RTS, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces operating results for the 2nd quarter of 2021, of the parent company and subsidiaries of RusHydro Group reflected in consolidated financial statements. Total electricity output in 1H 2021 was at the normal level or above, yet below year-on-year on the back of high base effect. Key highlights of 2Q 2021: - 39,564 GWh - total electricity generation by RusHydro Group including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant (-1.9%)[1]; - 29,503 GWh - electricity output from hydro and pumped storage plants excl. Boguchanskaya HPP (-1.7%); - 5,628 GWh - electricity output from thermal power plants (-6.5%); - 4,904 thousand Gcal/h - heat output from thermal power plants in the Far Eastern Federal District (+1.3%); - 8,788 GWh - sales by Group's electricity retail companies in (+3.1% y-o-y). Key highlights of 1H 2021: - 73,147 GWh - total electricity generation by RusHydro Group including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant (-6.0%); - 49,453 GWh - electricity output from hydro and pumped storage plants in excl. Boguchanskaya HPP (-9.7%); - 14,065 GWh - electricity output from thermal power plants (+0.6%); - 15,918 thousand Gcal/h - heat output from thermal power plants in the Far Eastern Federal District (-6.2%); - 21,260 GWh - sales by Group's electricity retail companies in (+3.9% y-o-y). Electricity generation by the plants of RusHydro Group, GWh 2Q'21 2Q'20 chg, % 1H'21 1H'20 chg, % 1H'21 / 1H'19 Center of Russia 13,251 16,386 -19.1% 21,161 28,759 -26.4% 9.3% South of Russia and North Caucasus 2,540 2,013 26.2% 3,726 3,282 13.5% 12.4% Siberia 9,079 7,541 20.4% 14,800 13,588 8.9% 38.8% Total for the price zones 24,870 25,941 -4.1% 39,687 45,629 -13.0% 19.0% Far East 4,160 3,567 16.6% 8,474 7,936 6.8% 28.8% RAO ES East 6,214 6,627 -6.2% 15,579 15,414 1.1% -0.4% TOTAL 35,242 36,135 -2.5% 63,739 68,978 -7.6% 14.7% incl. by HPPs, PSPPs[2] 29,503 30,006 -1.7% 49,453 54,774 -9.7% 19.4% incl. by TPPs and other 5,628 6,019 -6.5% 14,065 13,978 0.6% 1.1% Incl. by alt. renewables (geothermal, solar, wind) 111 110 1.3% 221 226 -2.2% 0.5% Boguchanskaya HPP3 4,321 4,207 2.7% 9,409 8,843 6.4% 27.8%

The underlying factors of the production change in January-June 2021 were: - water inflows to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade, Siberia and the Far East at the normal level or slightly

above, yet below last year's level; - water inflows to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP at the normal level; - increase of electricity consumption in the Far East by 1.0% - increase of heat output in the Far East driven by weather conditions.

Heat output by thermal plants of RAO ES of the East Subgroup, '000 GCal

2Q'21 2Q'20 Chg. 1H'21 1H'20 Chg. JSC DGK incl. 3,138 3,074 2.1% 10,064 11,294 -10.9% Primorye power system 704 706 -0.3% 1,610 2,382 -32.4% Khabarovsk power system 1,768 1,703 3.8% 5,802 6,502 -10.8% Amur power system 356 365 -2.6% 1,457 1,346 8.2% South Yakutsk power district 310 299 3.6% 1,195 1,063 12.4% JSC RAO ES East (CHPP Vostochnaya) 133 166 -19.8% 499 519 -4.0% PJSC Yakutskenergo 355 330 7.7% 1,521 1,398 8.8% UES of East 3,626 3,570 1.6% 12,084 13,211 -8.5% Yakutsk power system incl. 182 165 10.2% 788 680 15.8% JSC Sakhaenergo 10 12 -14.8% 38 40 -7.0% JSC Teploenergoservice 172 153 12.1% 750 640 17.3% Kamchatka power system incl. 416 442 -5.9% 1,167 1,203 -3.0% PJSC Kamchatskenergo 401 434 -7.7% 1,120 1,165 -3.9% JSC KSEN 15 8 92.8% 47 38 22.6% Magadan power system 267 249 7.3% 760 723 5.1% Chukotka AO power system 84 91 -8.2% 232 251 -7.9% Sakhalin power system 330 325 1.5% 888 895 -0.8% Isolated power systems 1,278 1,272 0.5% 3,834 3,753 2.2% TOTAL 4,904 4,842 1.3% 15,918 16,971 -6.2%

Electricity retail

Total electricity output by RusHydro Group's energy retail companies in 2Q 2021 increased by 3.0% to 10,763 GWh as compared to 2Q 2020. In the first half of 2021, output increased by 3.7% to 25,817 GWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The increase came on the back of climate factor aided by economic recovery as electricity consumption increased following lifting of restrictions implemented in 2020 on the back of COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Electricity output by RusHydro Group's retail companies, GWh

2Q'21 2Q'20 Chg. 1H'21 1H'20 Chg. PJSC Krasnoyarskenergosbyt 2,554 2,365 8.0% 6,107 5,707 7.0% JSC Chuvash retail company 747 692 8.0% 1,728 1,603 7.9% PJSC Ryazan retail company 565 555 1.9% 1,248 1,203 3.8% JSC ESC RusHydro 360 463 -22.3% 724 934 -22.4% PJSC DEK 4,561 4,451 2.5% 11,452 11,026 3.9% Total 8,788 8,525 3.1% 21,260 20,472 3.9% Isolated energy systems (for reference) 1,975 1,924 2.7% 4,557 4,415 3.2% Total by Group 10,763 10,449 3.0% 25,817 24,887 3.7%

Water inflows forecast

According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorology Center of Russia, the following dynamics of water inflows to the major reservoirs is expected in the 3rd quarter of 2021: - In Siberia, water inflows to Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir are expected above the normal level, to Novosibirskoye

reservoir - close to the normal level - In the Far East, inflows to Zeyskoye and Kolymskoye reservoirs are expected to be close to the long-run average. - Total water inflows to reservoirs of the hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade and Chirkeyskoye reservoir are

expected below the normal level or close to it.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Hereinafter data is reported excluding Armenia and Primorskaya GRES. On 11.03.2020 RusHydro has finalized divestment of its assets in Armenia to PJSC Hrazdan Power Company (HrazTES, Tashir Group). Primorksaya GRES was sold to SUEK Group in June 2020

[2] Includes generation by HPPs of JSC RusHydro, Kolymskaya HPP and Viluiskie HPPs (RAO ES East Subgroup).

