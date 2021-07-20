Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that the Company's cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform solutions were selected by a renowned North American Not-For-Profit ("NFP") organization specializing in children's entertainment (the "Customer"). Commencing June 30th, 2021, the first-year billing of $84,000 includes an auto-renewing subscription ("Subscription") to MediaValet's core digital asset management ("DAM") platform; creative operations platform, CreativeSPACES; Audio/Video Intelligence ("AVI") services; and professional services covering implementation, training and support.





Throughout their 50+ year history, the Customer has been a mainstay for children's TV entertainment. Their programs are renowned across many generations and hold a special place in the hearts of their viewers - both children and adults - who grew up watching their shows. An early adopter of DAM, they have used an on-premise legacy system for decades. The system required multiple on-premise servers, had very little vendor support, and was not capable of meeting the usability and accessibility requirements for the Customer to draw on their decades of programming for both marketing and monetization purposes. The NFP recently realized that due to the constraints of their legacy systems, they were missing a significant opportunity to bring their rich history to life to connect with and benefit the children of today. After a thorough and extensive vetting process, MediaValet was selected for its enterprise-grade platform, industry-leading AVI, 12-month product roadmap, and long-term vision for DAM.

"We're particularly proud of our work with NFP organizations, now representing 8% of our customer base and driving many new, high-value use cases, workflows and features that will benefit all of our customers," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "To be a part of the future success of an organization that has positively impacted the lives of so many people over the last 50 years and counting is deeply rewarding to us. Our team worked closely with the Customer during the sales process to demonstrate MediaValet's proprietary onboarding tools to transfer the metadata and assets themselves from their current on-premise DAM and map everything to MediaValet with no loss of information or system integrity. In addition, our enterprise-class platform enables unparalleled uploading and previewing of 4K and 8K videos, and delivers an exceptional end-user video experience - no matter the connection or glass size. Two key parts of this are our new AVI module (which is currently in beta and expected to launch end of Q3'21, and enables unique AI-assisted metatagging and mapping of videos); and our dynamic video streaming platform. Together these give the Customer's timeless programs a new life and makes them fully and easily accessible."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "We believe that DAM has a significant role to play in the NFP community. There are almost too many amazing organizations to count that have developed lifetimes of important cultural, educational, biological and environmental media-rich data. This includes stills to audio files, handwritten notes to handheld videos, textbooks to full production programming, and more. This rich data can unlock significant human knowledge and learning if digitized, aggregated, infused with metadata, and made accessible via a highly secure, redundant, and available DAM, like MediaValet. We're empowered by the positive impact we can have on humanity by making these silos of knowledge fully accessible and usable, not only by the organizations themselves, but by the entire knowledge-based community. We're looking forward to helping this Customer and other renowned not-for-profit organizations protect and extend their legacies for future generations to come."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

