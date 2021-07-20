Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.07.2021
20.07.2021 | 14:33
CedCommerce Announces the Launch of Mercado Libre Integration for BigCommerce Merchants

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce launches Mercado Libre - BigCommerce Integration, a new marketplace integration for Open SaaS eCommerce platform BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) that enables BigCommerce U.S. merchants to connect their stores with the Mercado Libre marketplaces of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico to automatically sync product listings and centrally manage orders from within BigCommerce.

CedCommerce Logo

Built with a premium assortment of features such as automated listings, real-time notifications, and more, merchants can access Mercado Libre via the BigCommerce Channel Manager to quickly apply for approval to start selling into the Brazilian, Colombian, Chilean, and Mexican Markets .

Quoting in response to the partnership, the founder and director of CedCommerce, Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal, remarked, "We at CedCommerce, believe in growing together. As preferred partners of BigCommerce and Mercado Libre, it is exciting to see our collaboration take a new turn in empowering merchants with a best-in-class integration solution that can help them achieve their business goals faster."

Benefits of the CedCommerce's Mercado Libre - BigCommerce Integration include:

  • Sell with confidence in a new market: Mercado Libre will be providing all BigCommerce merchants with free currency and language conversions, so that merchants can focus on what they do best - selling their products.
  • Start selling quickly. Applying for access to Mercado Libre through BigCommerce will guarantee your access to a Key Account Manager, who will help you onboard onto Mercado Libre quickly and easily.
  • Centralized management: Mercado Libre's preferred integrator will automatically keep your products synced directly from BigCommerce, making it easy to track products, orders and inventory. In addition, you'll also be able to print out shipping labels from Mercado Libre through the integrator as well.

The integration app is designed to help ease round-the-clock multi-channel selling experience, reduce friction and manual errors in managing multi-channel selling operations.

To learn more about the partnership or to sell on the Mercado Libre Marketplace, merchants can visit bigcommerce.com/essentials/mercado-libre. To learn more on how to sell into the top U.S. marketplaces visit our blog.

About CedCommerce

With over a decade of experience, CedCommerce is the fastest growing eCommerce solution provider that delivers best-in-class services to businesses of all sizes. Some of its services include multi-channel selling, dropshipping, expertised digital marketing solutions and so on.

So far, it has served over 30,000 sellers to sell across 100+ marketplaces worldwide through top frameworks such as BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, Prestashop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, etc. CedCommerce is the official partner of Walmart, Buy on Google, Facebook Marketplace, HubSpot, and Lazada, and other 50+ eCommerce leaders.

Visit CedCommerce or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Linked In for more information.

Media Contact:
Mr. Krishna,
+12027381623
pr@cedcommerce.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420605/CedCommerce_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
