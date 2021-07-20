The €50 million project is planned to begin commercial operations in 2023.From pv magazine France. Legendre Energie, a subsidiary of the French group Legendre, has signed a 25-year concession agreement with the Malian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the construction of a 50 MW solar park in Fana, in western Mali's Koulikoro region. Construction on the facility is planned to start next year, with the start of commercial operations being planned for 2023. The plant is expected to generate 87 GWh per year of electricity and to feed the network of the country's state-owned utility, Electricité ...

