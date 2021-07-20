Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary), innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, announce the installation of its Passive Portal at Coastal Carolina University, Conway SC.

The Company's first Public Installation of its Zero Emission Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector will take place on Wednesday, July 21st. This is the Big Moment which we at DTII/PSSI have been planning and working on for the past years.

The presentation/installation made possible by Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media will take place before the start of a Baseball Game held at the Coastal Carolina University - Chanticleer Athletic Foundation Brook Baseball Stadium.

Dignitaries, Players and Visitors attending the Game will pass through the Portal to be scanned.

Jonathan Silver will act as MC at the Presentation.

The DTII/PSSI team is represented by:

President and CEO - Merrill W. Moses

Eastern Seaboard Representative - David King

Technical Director and Inventor of the Passive Portal Technology - Rick Fluck

A Video-Production Company and Professional Photographer will memorialize the even.

"After years of development and life interrupted by the Covid Pandemic, I am very pleased and excited to travel to the Coastal Carolina University, the site of the first public installation of our Passive Portal that brings more safety and a sense of 'Peace' to all involved at the Coastal Carolina University grounds. This is the long-awaited for start of introducing our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal Weapons detector to the public," says President Merrill Moses.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 - email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90707