Local in-country resources, strengthened relationships with key clients and partners highlight CDII growth strategy

Leading hybrid IT solutions providerComputer Design Integration (CDI)hastoday formally announced the establishment of CDI International (CDII), including the opening of two new offices located in England and Ireland. The international investment will strengthen the company's relationships with key partners in overseas markets and provide current customers with operations in the UK and Europe additional local CDI resources and facilities.

CDI International will be led by long-time CDI consultant Adam Kemp who assumes the title of President, CDII.

"We are excited to announce the opening of these offices, building on our already established international offerings," said Rich Falcone, CEO and President, CDI. "I have known Adam for over a decade, working with him in multiple roles and on various projects. He is a trusted partner with a history of success in this industry and I can't think of anyone better to lead our international efforts. This is a great day for CDI. It reflects the hard work our team has put in to become an elite service provider with the ability to provide our customers with the very best, no matter where they are."

Kemp has worked in IT infrastructure for over two decades with oversight of various competencies, including cloud services, managed IT, cybersecurity and more. Kemp has worked with CDI directly in various capacities over the past decade, establishing a deep understanding of their work with international customers.

"While CDI has been international for some time, I am deeply excited to formally announce this expansion in our global capabilities," said Kemp. "This is yet another enhancement in our value proposition to our clients, as we continue to grow CDI."

CDI International has been in the works for months, with planning focused on building a local team of experts poised to handle in-region relationships with key partners, including Dell, Cisco, Pure, Rubrik, Palo Alto, ServiceNow, and others.

CDII will be headquartered on the Slough, west of London, with a second office located in Dublin, Ireland. The new offices enable CDI clients to procure technology and services in the UK and EU, benefitting from billing in local currency.

About Computer Design Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Atlanta, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Boston and Virginia. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today's most complex business challenges.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

