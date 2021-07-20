Digital Waves: Silicon Valley meets Switzerland: Fund the next generation of deep tech innovators

Launch of the "SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio", leveraging Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Blockchain companies in an Actively Managed Certificate with Swiss-ISIN. Curated by the partnership between the network of Silicon Valley Blockchain Society) The pandemic has led to a warp-speed transformation of the economy, building on and evolving the technological breakthroughs of the past decade. For tech innovators, it has accelerated demand for their solutions - solutions to securely digitize healthcare data, make supply chains resilient, secure digital identities, optimize transactions through decentralization, to name a few. These innovations are enabled by the convergence of three disruptive technologies: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain, which together are expected to add staggering $32 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Investment in these innovators has been mostly available only to large venture capital funds. SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio (AMC) changes this. As an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) with Swiss ISIN, the SVBS1 - Disruptive Tech Portfolio offers qualified investors access to:

VALUE FROM DISRUPTIVE TECH: All 20+ companies in the AMC create value from the disruptive technologies of the 21st century, incl. AI, Blockchain and IoT

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO: Start-ups in various stages of maturity, operating in different industries and diversified by regions form a constantly growing portfolio, selected in a multi-stage process with in-depth due diligence in place.

SYNERGIES OF A GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM: The Silicon Valley Blockchain Society (SVBS Inc.) provides the companies of the AMC a broad range of additional support, including access to an expert network, global exposure, and long-term growth. The SVBS network also enables the AMC companies to take advantage of synergy effects among themselves. The proximity to the companies also allows to provide constant updates and reporting to investors.

Amit Pradhan, president of SVBS Inc., emphasizes the uniqueness of the product. "The disruptive potential of the portfolio companies is enormous! This is reflected in the increasing demand for new solutions and the current technological and economic development's trajectories." Not only the portfolio but also the investment instrument is innovative. Unlike many traditional investment vehicles, the AMC with Swiss ISIN will be accessible through banks and brokers with minimum investments as small as US$10,000 - and no lockup or fixed holding period. Trading orders for the secondary market are received and processed on a best-effort basis. Proceeds of the sale of underlyings may be re-invested or partially redeemed. Because of these features, cost efficiency and application capabilities, we will see strong demand in such AMC as an alternative investment opportunity.

The strategy is actively managed by Digital Wavesand advised by SVBS' seasoned management, venture capital veterans and analysts.

Digital Wavesis a financial services provider and investment manager for the future economy, securitizing innovative assets through actively managed certificates (AMC) and offering related investment services Digital Wave Assets AG, owner of Digital Waves, is a privately held financial intermediary based in Switzerland and a member of VQF, its regulatory body.

The Silicon Valley Blockchain Society (SVBS) is a 360° platform, bringing together a wide range of investors on one hand and a plethora of cross-capability experts on the other, in a distributed network called the SVBS Nation. SVBS focuses on the technology interplay of IoT, AI and Blockchain and in the wider themes of the future of Health, Wealth, Work and Impact.

Legal notice: This media release is for informational purposes only and is expressly no investment advice and not directed at any person whose nationality or residence status prohibits access to such information under applicable law. The information and opinions contained herein do not constitute a solicitation, offer or recommendation to use any service, to purchase or sell any investment instruments or to engage in any other transactions. By their nature, statements about future developments involve general and specific risks and uncertainties. In this context, it is important to note the risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and results described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved.



Contact:

Tobias Straube

COO

Digital Waves

+41

https://www.digitalwaves.com