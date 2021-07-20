Horizon Globex GmbH: Horizon Partners with Sports Media and Entertainment 360 to Expand Fan Engagement Platform 'Global Fan Exchange' to Sports Teams and Celebrities Across Asia Pacific

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Horizon Globex GmbH ("Horizon"), the FinTech company powering Global Fan Exchange ("GFX"), a next generation fan engagement platform giving fans the opportunity to invest, drive awareness, and share in the success of athlete and celebrity ventures has partnered with Sports Media and Entertainment 360 ("SME 360") giving sports teams, athletes, musicians, and other artists in Asia Pacific access to the GFX platform to leverage their personal brands and fund their ventures with meaningful crowdfunded capital.

SME 360 founder, Martin Jolly, brings over thirty years' experience in the Sports and Entertainment industry to GFX having worked at the Seven Network, Fairfax Media and IMG as Senior VP and Managing Director, Asia Pacific. SME 360's representation of the commercial rights for a number of organisations and talent globally gives GFX access to an impressive Roladex of professional sports teams, franchises and potential celebrities interested in fueling their ventures while giving back to fans who played a key role in their success.

GFX offers professional sport franchises including football clubs, cricket teams, motorsports teams and more the tools to raise capital from fans who will become loyal brand ambassadors with a vested interest in the venture's success. Capital raised for sports teams can be deployed to hire new talent, attract sponsors, fund a match or race; and capital raised for celebrities can be used to accelerate a new business idea, sell a percent of their music royalty, re-record their masters, fund their next tour, and create memorabilia NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Through GFX's affiliation with 'Upstream,' a Horizon-powered, regulated stock exchange for digital securities, fans will be able to trade eligible shares from a user-friendly trading app. Fans also gain access to unique engagement opportunities, fan perks, and potential dividends in addition to owning a stake in their favorite athlete, sports team or celebrity's future.

"GFX comes at a time where celebrities are increasingly taking control of their revenue streams and fans are looking to meaningfully engage with their idols," says Horizon CEO Brian Collins. "Our partnership with SME 360 will expand our global mission to empower celebrities with the tools needed to accelerate their ventures with a built-in fan engagement experience."

"The possibility of not only generating but maintaining viral fan engagement is built into Global Fan Exchange," says SME 360 Founder Martin Jolly. "Our partnership with Horizon and GFX creates an innovative value add for our talent looking to leverage their personal brands and generate new revenue streams."

GFX makes all corporate, compliance and offering requirements userfriendly for the artist. This partnership announcement follows the news that Grammy-winning, international superstar Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull) has joined GFX's music division as a strategic advisor. Interested athletes, musicians, and entertainers can reach the management team at horizon@globalfanexchange.com . Interested fans can learn more and join the investor waitlist at https://globalfanexchange.com/ .

About Global Fan Exchange:

Led by established leaders across sports and entertainment, Global Fan Exchange "GFX" is a next generation fan engagement platform giving fans the opportunity to invest, drive awareness, and share in the success of athletes, sports teams and celebrity ventures. Through GFX's affiliation with Upstream, the goal is for these shares to trade amongst fans on the regulated stock exchange and trading app. Join the community at https://www.globalfanexchange.com/ .

About Sports Media & Entertainment 360:

Sports Media and Entertainment 360 (SME 360) is a renowned Sports Marketing, Events Management and Entertainment company founded by Martin Jolly, who has over 30 years' experience in the Sports & Entertainment industry having worked in media at the Seven Network, Fairfax Media and IMG as Senior VP and Managing Director, Asia Pacific. SME 360 built the business to over 30 events in their portfolio. SME 360 recently relaunched with new partner, former AFL professional footballer and Fox Sports presenter Ben Dixon, who brings over 25 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry to the business. Visit us at http://www.sme360.com.au/ .

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade shares in SPACs, high-growth startups, and other unique asset classes directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange . Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange .

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/ .

Disclaimers:

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISIDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED. NEITHER GFX NOR HORIZON IS A REGISTERED BROKER-DEALER AND AS SUCH WILL NOT ACT AS A PLACEMENT AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFERING. ALL US OFFERINGS SHALL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH A REGISTERED BROKER DEALER.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include 'forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Horizon Fintex does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

