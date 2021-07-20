Mower Agency - NY: Sense Appoints Timothy I. Still as President, CEO and Board Member

Appointment of industry veteran to accelerate commercialization of company's instrument-free molecular testing platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sense Biodetection, innovator of instrument-free, rapid molecular tests that enable improved patient access and enhanced clinical value through patient-focused decentralized testing, today announced the appointment of Timothy I. Still as President and Chief Executive Officer. Still will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Harry Lamble, the former CEO and co-founder of Sense, will remain with the company in the role of Chief Business Development Officer.

Mr. Still's background includes over 30 years of experience in medical devices and diagnostics. He has extensive experience in designing and implementing highly focused commercial and business development strategies within both large and small companies. Mr. Still has been directly responsible for building the commercial viability at many of his previous companies, five of which have been successfully acquired. He earned a B.S. degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California at Davis, and an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California.

"I'm honored and enthused to join Sense at this exciting time for the Company," said Mr. Still, the new President and CEO of Sense. "The Veros disposable molecular platform has enormous potential to expand patient access to immediate and highly accurate diagnostic testing for a broad spectrum of clinical challenges. With our groundbreaking technology, expansive global market opportunity, and broad development possibilities, Sense is positioned extremely well for success."

Heiner Dreisman, Chairman of Sense's Board of Directors commented, "Tim's broad experience building innovative, disruptive, and commercially viable diagnostics companies is a great fit for Sense, and we are extremely pleased to appoint him as our CEO. Further, we want to recognize the tremendous contribution of Harry and the team - without their discovery and relentless innovation, the promise of rapid, instrument-free molecular diagnostics might still be a distant vision. Tim's experience as CEO will be invaluable as Sense launches their initial product and quickly brings complementary tests to market."

Sense's Veros platform introduces novel and proprietary rapid molecular amplification technology to detect a variety of deadly and costly diseases, delivering PCR-quality laboratory results directly to users within minutes, without an instrument. Unconstrained by an instrument or reader, Veros products can be utilized beyond traditional healthcare settings, enabling better access, outcomes, and value for patients and providers.

About Sense: Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results though easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Earlybird Health, Sense is growing rapidly as it prepares to launch Veros COVID-19 and build a portfolio of tests for other diseases.

