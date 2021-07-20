New SnapLogic study reveals two thirds of employees want more AI in the workplace to improve productivity and decision making

New research published today by SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, has found that 81% of employees believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) improves their overall performance at work. As a result, more than two thirds (68%) are calling on their employers to deploy more AI-based technology to help them execute their daily work better and faster.

According to IDC, global spending on AI technologies reached $50.1 billion in 2020, a figure that is expected to double in the next four years. So it's no surprise that AI is transforming the workplace as a result. But while employees were initially skeptical of this technology, new data suggests perception is shifting. This new study, conducted across the US and UK, sought to understand how workers across various lines of business from HR to Finance to Marketing, and more feel about working with AI technologies today.

Currently, more than half (56%) of office workers say they are using AI as a part of their daily job responsibilities. The research indicates that the potential for AI's impact is much broader, however, as 89% believe AI could support them in up to half of their everyday work activities.

Where do employees believe AI can assist them the most? The top three tasks identified all involved moving, accessing, or analyzing data. These were, in order: understanding data and how trends and patterns can aid decision making; moving data from one place to another; and accessing data residing in different places across the business.

When asked about the benefits of AI in the workplace, 61% said it helped them have a more efficient and productive work day. Additionally, almost half (49%) felt that it improved their decision making and accelerated time-to-insights. What's more, just over half (51%) believe that AI in the workplace helps them achieve a better work/life balance due to the aforementioned productivity boost.

"In recent years, there was concern among office workers that AI would drive job losses, but employee opinions seem to have changed. The more they've been exposed to AI and see it in action, the more they've realized how much it can assist them with their daily work," said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "As AI is increasingly used to make better decisions and rack up productivity gains, they've gone from tentatively accepting to fully embracing AI. The fact that they are now calling on their leaders to accelerate AI technology adoption in the enterprise is a real sea-change."

The research also took a look at the growing market for personal AI applications versus those used at work. The workplace appears to be the proving ground for the use of AI, with 45% downloading AI-driven apps for their use at work, compared with just 26% who had downloaded AI-driven apps for personal use. As employees get comfortable with AI at work, perhaps they will more fully embrace it at home as well, closing the current gap.

The research was conducted in May 2021 by 3GEM on behalf of SnapLogic. 400 office workers were surveyed, including 200 in the US and 200 in the UK.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

