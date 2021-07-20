Smart Eye and OmniVision team up to provide the automotive industry with a ground-breaking end-to-end interior sensing solution. Through a combination of two industry-leading technologies, the solution enables complete in-cabin monitoring with innovative features that bring the next generation of automobiles to a higher level of autonomy.

Smart Eye AB, a global leader in interior sensing AI, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, jointly announce today a full Interior Sensing solution for automotive OEMs that enables complete driver and cabin monitoring with videoconferencing applications from a single RGB-IR sensor.

Smart Eye's Interior Sensing system provides complete driver and cabin monitoring, tracking eye gaze, body key points, activities and objects in a vehicle, seat occupancy and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

The solution is the first integrated video processing chain, which combines innovative features based on the OmniVision OV2312 RGB-IR sensor, supporting exceptional day and night performance.

"Interior Sensing AI is crucial for the automotive industry. Not only is this technology improving automotive safety saving human lives around the world it is also enabling automakers to provide differentiated mobility experiences that enhance wellness, comfort and entertainment," says Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "By partnering with OmniVision, we are delivering on this vision: providing an end-to-end, highly advanced Interior Sensing system that meets the demands of automotive OEMs, at a price point that makes it viable for the mass market."

"Empowered by our OmniPixel3-GS pixel technology, the OV2312 is a 2.1MP, RGB-IR, global shutter image sensor that was designed specifically for interior applications, and it strikes a balance with MTF, NIR QE, and power consumption. We are proud to partner with Smart Eye to enable this accurate full interior sensing solution," says Brian Pluckebaum, automotive product marketing manager at OmniVision.

Smart Eye's AI-based eye, mouth and head tracking technology provides EuroNCAP performance linked with full cabin monitoring and driver monitoring, featuring distraction, drowsiness and incapacitated driver detection, combined with driver identification and spoof-proof processing. The cabin monitoring also includes occupancy detection for all seats, combined with out of position, seat belt status and forgotten baby detection. The action detection allows an understanding of occupant actions like driver hands on steering wheel, interaction with mobile device, calling, drinking, and eating. These actions may have an impact on the interaction between the vehicle and the occupant and will be a pre-requisite for higher levels of vehicle autonomy.

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OmniVision, the OmniVision logo and OmniPixel are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is leading the way towards safe and sustainable transportation. Every year, 1.2 million people lose their lives in traffic-related accidents around the world, another 50 million are injured. Our firm belief is that science and technology can help turn this around.

For over 20 years Smart Eye has developed artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of eye tracking technology that understands, supports and predicts a person's intentions and actions. By carefully studying eye, facial and head movement, our technology can draw conclusions about a person's awareness and mental state. Our eye tracking technology is used in the next generation of cars, commercial vehicles and providing new insights for research within aerospace, aviation, neuroscience and more.

Smart Eye's solutions are used around the world by more than 800 partners and customers, including the US Air Force, NASA, BMW, Audi, Boeing, Volvo, GM, and Harvard University.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.

