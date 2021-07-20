Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.07.2021
WKN: A12AE3 ISIN: NO0010387004 Ticker-Symbol: 4NF 
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (418/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Norwegian Finans Holding ASA of July 19, 2021.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   NOFIo    
ISIN code:   NO0010387004
Order book ID: 123677   

The last day of trading is July 20, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 84 05 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
