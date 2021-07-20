Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (418/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Norwegian Finans Holding ASA of July 19, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: NOFIo ISIN code: NO0010387004 Order book ID: 123677 The last day of trading is July 20, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 84 05 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB