Rollout of HempBoxesTM to Create New High Margin, Direct to Consumer Revenue Channel of Hemp CBD Cigarettes

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII"), the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting Tobacco, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with The Pelican Group, a leading vending and amusement management company, to lead the rollout of the Company's HempBoxTM automated vending machines that sell CBD, CBG and hemp cigarettes, including The Real StuffTM hemp smokables. A video describing a HempBoxTM in greater detail can be viewed by clicking this link.





A Fully Automated HempBoxTM CBD Vending Machine



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/90724_gg.htm6.jpg

Under the terms of the agreement, The Pelican Group will help facilitate the rollout of the Company's approximately 600 HempBoxTM machines across its extensive and expanding nationwide network of high traffic retail locations as well as providing all fulfillment, distribution, and servicing needs. In doing so, the HempBoxTM machines are expected to further bolster the Company's financial performance by creating a new revenue channel with a highly scalable and passive income stream beginning in the current fiscal quarter.

The Company's HempBoxTM machines will offer THC free, pharmaceutical grade CBD, CBG and hemp-infused products for people and pets, and feature advanced robotics, WIFI network capability, seamless touchscreen interfaces and advanced cashless payment options.

"Our agreement with The Pelican Group ensures a successful nationwide rollout of our innovative and state-of-the-art HempBoxTM fully automated CBD vending machines," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Green Globe International, Inc. "We are looking forward to leveraging Pelican Group's extensive industry experience and national network to support the national supply chain, expanded distribution capabilities for our premium grade CBD, CBG and hemp products, while increasing our overall brand recognition," continued Mr. Piancone.

"We are excited to be selected by Sandro and the HempBox Team to support their national rollout of innovative kiosks and extensive CBD product offerings. The HempBox kiosk is very innovative, and customers will appreciate how user-friendly the kiosk interface is. With age verification at the forefront of all retailers' minds, HempBox did an excellent job with their software to ensure age of users is 100% verified!" said Sean Hanna, EVP of Operations for The Pelican Group.

HempBoxesTM Targeting Two Rapidly Growing Markets

CBD products in vending machines is the combination of two rapidly growing markets. Cashless payments are on the rise more than ever and serve as a key driver for growth in the multi-billion dollar vending space. Technavio reports the vending machine market size will grow by $ 11.24 billion during 2020-2024.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/90724_gg.htm8.jpg

"Although cashless payment systems have consistently grown to represent a higher percentage of total transactions for retailers, the demand for these systems broke all-time records due to the social distancing guidelines required by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr. Piancone. "Our HempBoxTM automated CBD vending machines are capitalizing on this new era of limited interactions by not only offering cashless payments, but also a state-of-the-art solution that will facilitate greater product diversity resulting in better inventory control and repeat sales," concluded Mr. Piancone.

About The Pelican Group:

The Pelican Group, founded in 1993 by Richard Scherer, is the Nation's leading vending management company headquartered in Danville, CA. The Pelican Group manages over 50,000 pieces of coin-operated amusement and vending machines and specialty kiosks for more than 60 national clients through its network of 600 professional operators. With offices in every time zone, Pelican offers a single source of contact, contract administration and accounting for clients with locations anywhere in North America.

The principals of The Pelican Group have more than three hundred years of combined experience in the vending and amusement businesses. Utilizing this expertise and knowledge, The Pelican Group has a proven track record of improving its clients' revenue and customers' satisfaction by implementing its Management Program within client locations freeing its clients from 'vending burden'.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

