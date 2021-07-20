Super Box Communications: Behind Huawei's Innovative Projects: Determination to be the Leader of 5G Technology

IN A RECENTLY RELEASED DOCUMENTARY SERIES BY THE ECONOMIST, HUAWEI SHOWS ITS AMBITION AND DETERMINATION TO LEAD THE INNOVATION IN 5G AND AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Renowned British media, The Economist Group, has recently given extensive coverage to the Chinese Tech Giant -- Huawei in its latest documentary series (https://bloodsweatanddreams.economist.com). This brand is now known worldwide for fighting back all the way to the top, despite being heavily sanctioned by the United States. Huawei has claimed its spot on the global center stage by officially becoming the largest networking gear provider in the world. Moreover, it has also emerged as the biggest proponent of the futuristic 5G Technology.

"The Economist has released the three-episode documentary series with the theme of scientific innovation of the tech brands worldwide, and it has extensively focused on Huawei." A tech journalist said while talking about the documentary series. "The series also featured the Ghana's Rural Star project that help connect country's remote areas to the internet and improve their medical system." He added. Except for the Rural Star project mentioned above, the documentary also introduces other innovative projects such as the TrackAI, which can help solve eyesight problems for young children. The series is massively popular on social media.

Founded in 1987, Huawei has come a long way in the last 35 years, and it has recently emerged as one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, which make Huawei now become the world's largest producer of telecom equipment with revenues exceeding $103 Billion Dollars. In the wake of a historic trade war against China waged by the former US President Trump, many countries led by the US sanctioned China and the primary target of this war was Huawei. However, the Chinese tech company not only survived from the war but also fought back and then emerge as a global leader in the 5G technology.

In addition to the US cutting off Huawei from the chip supply, the Chinese company was also excluded from Germany's 5G plan, while its base stations have been removed by the UK. But regardless of all above, Huawei successfully launched HarmonyOS 2.0, which had been highly anticipated by its users. HarmonyOS 2.0 is a historic victory on Huawei's part, and a master stroke that put Huawei on the world map of information technology and high-end innovation.

Also featured in the documentary was Huawei's TrackAI technology has contributed to diagnosing eye diseases of adolescents and kids. According to Huawei sources, artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to play an important role in the medical system and the core policies of the company. The Chinese Tech Giant has invested more than 100 billion dollars in R&D in the last decade, and it established more than ten R&D centers worldwide. However, Huawei's management still believe that there is still a long way to go with a lot of research and backing.

More innovative technology projects in different fields will be introduced in the following episodes. According to The Documentary, Huawei's broadband base station helped connect the remote town of Iqaluit in Northern Canada, close to the Arctic to the world. In another project, the Digitruck, mainly in Africa, Huawei and its partners are bringing digit opportunities to many people in remote areas of Africa, helping them enjoy digital education and change their lives. For deaf-mute children, Huawei launched a free Storysign software in 2018. This project is a pioneer to use AI technology to convert content of children's books into sign language, thus helping mute-deaf children to read. In the field of automobile manufacture, Huawei is unlocking the future of information technology ranging from 5G technology to autonomous vehicles like never before and setting new benchmarks in the tech industry worldwide. Overall, we got optimistic view of the future of Huawei.

