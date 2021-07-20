Anzeige
20.07.2021 | 16:05
Terseta: Terseta UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR H1, 2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-07-20 15:57 CEST --
Revenues of the company (including fines and penalties) were equal to 67,935
EUR during H1, 2021. Asset owned by the Company - Vilnius Central Post Office
building has been reevaluated by UAB "Newsec valuations" - Estimated market
value of the Asset on the 30th of April, 2021 was equal to 11,330,000 EUR
(increase of 110,000 EUR). Company's loss before taxation was equal to
(407,658) EUR, net loss of the Company was equal to (344,314) EUR on 30th of
June 2021. 

On 30th of June 2021, current liabilities of the Company exceeded its current
assets by EUR 7,898,099. The main part of the Current liabilities now included
the issued issue of bonds (maturity date - 10th of June, 2022). The liquidity
of the Company will be ensured by cash injections of the sole shareholder. 

Company's shareholder structure did not change during H1, 2021. Authorized
capital was equal to 1,002,500 EUR on the 30th of June, 2021, number of shares
was equal to 1,002,500 units. Equity of the Company was equal to 514,225 EUR on
the 30th of June, 2021. 

Company's Debt liabilities to investors, including accrued interest, were equal
to 8,030,667 EUR, Loan to asset value ratio (LTV) was equal to 70,88%, as of
30th of June 2021, Company complied with all conditions regarding its
obligations to bonholders according to the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC
FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue. 

Full unaudited financial statements for a 6 month period, which ended on the
30th of June, 2021 are provided in the attachments of this notice. 


     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     
     Phone: +370 650 32044
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007284
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
