Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
20.07.21
17:44 Uhr
2.144,00 Euro
+31,00
+1,47 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.144,502.146,0017:46
2.144,002.145,5017:46
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2021 | 16:08
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Symphony Communication Services, LLC: Google to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider

SUNNYVALE, CA and NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Symphony, the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform, today announced that it has selected Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider. Under the multi-year deal, Symphony will migrate its platform, which serves more than 1,000 top financial services firms, onto Google Cloud, providing customers with global, reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure.

"Our client base operates in a highly regulated environment, and our choice of cloud provider is not a minor decision," Symphony CEO Brad Levy said. "Our secure and compliant collaboration platform was key in getting financial institutions comfortable with the cloud. Our choice of Google Cloud at this stage in Symphony's journey confirms our confidence in their architecture, the way they conduct their business, and the trust in the relationship we've established."

"We're proud to support Symphony in its cloud journey. The combination of Symphony's innovative and secure communications platform with Google Cloud's scale and leading AI/ML capabilities will provide incredible value for financial services institutions across the globe," said Zac Maufe, managing director, Google Cloud, Financial Services.

Symphony expects to start the migration of its communications platform and clients to Google Cloud in Q4 2021, with the goal to complete its migration in approximately one year.

"Symphony, Google Cloud and each financial firm will work closely to ensure the success of each migration," said Dietmar Fauser, Symphony's chief information officer.

In its commitment to deliver networked market infrastructure, Levy has previously shared that Symphony would buy, partner with, or acquire strategic assets for the company and the industry. On June 24, Symphony announced it had acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud 9 Technologies. In the last year, the company has also established partnerships with Genesis Global, Access Fintech, and AI-powered Saphyre.

About Symphony

Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. The Symphony platform is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals from 500+ market participants with a trusted directory. It is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. The company was founded in 2014 and has raised $510 million from institutional investors. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.

Press Contact: Odette Maher, Head of Global Communications, odette.maher@symphony.com, +44 (0) 7747 420807

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Press Contact: Jane Khodos, janekhodos@google.com, press@google.com

SOURCE: Symphony Communication Services, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656104/Google-to-Become-Symphonys-Primary-Cloud-Provider

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.