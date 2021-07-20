The "Luxembourg General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Luxembourg General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Luxembourg's general insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Luxembourg's general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, loss ratio, retail and commercial split, premium by line of business, and premium accepted, during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Luxembourg's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Luxembourg's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Luxembourg's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Luxembourg's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Luxembourg's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium accepted.

Luxembourg's general insurance segment structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Distribution channels deployed by Luxembourg's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for Luxembourg's general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Luxembourg's general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Luxembourg, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Miscellaneous Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Competitor Landscape

Insurtech

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Foyer Assurances S.A.

La Luxembourgeoise S.A.

AIG Europe S.A.

Axa Assurances Luxembourg S.A.

Baloise Assurances Luxembourg S.A.

Foyer Sante S.A.

The Shipowners Mutual Strike Insurance Association Europe

Swiss Re International SE

