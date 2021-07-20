Consumer Choice Award: Consumers Sit Down with Catharine Young from Bridgeport Office Solutions

WINNIPEG, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Bridgeport Office Solutions is a 13-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Category of Office Equipment - Sales & Service, and are the leading supplier of Copiers, Printers, Scanners, Fax Machines, Postage Machines, Shredders and Toner in Winnipeg, Manitoba since 2000.

Q: What does being a Consumer Choice Award Winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: At Bridgeport Office Solutions we pride ourselves and are always working on making sure we have the best service possible in Manitoba. Receiving our 13th consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Best Copier Sales and Service reinforces that are efforts are working!

Q: What is something that the general public may not know about your company that you would like them to know?

A: We are a second-generation company with daily operation ran by two enterprising Women.When our founder Earl Holden decided it was time to retire, he left the operation in the capable hands of his daughters Tamara Holden and Catharine Young. Today, Bridgeport is still one of the few female run copier dealers in Canada; our industry tends to be male centric and we are changing that right here in Winnipeg!

Some how we manage to keep it a secret, but we sell toner, toner for everything, your HP, Brother, Lexmark, every make and model of printer and copier. We are known for our fabulous service and sales on copiers, printers and postage meters, but not everyone realizes that we have one of the biggest inventories in our industry and can source toner for every machine.

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: In 2020 after many years of discussion, we chose to become the only local Sales and Service local dealer for Xerox in Manitoba. We have added the Xerox line to help customers have additional options when purchasing or leasing product from Bridgeport. The Xerox line gives our customers an excellent opportunity to have award winning products from the biggest name in the copier industry accompanied by our award winning service.

Q: How do you plan on growing your business in the next few years?

A: In 2021 and over the next five years, you will see a major expansion at Bridgeport. We are taking on new customers, we are adding additional staff in sales, installation and service. Just like we did with the Xerox product, you will see us add additional product and services to our offerings, customers are asking us to expand our service to other products in their office and we are getting staff trained and ready to help!

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: I am a passionate person who is always striving to be exceptional. I take this mindset through everything we do at Bridgeport. If we can figure out a way, anything we do well gets moved to be exceptional. Customers love it when you go above and beyond for them, and that is what it's all about; happy customers, passionate employees, exceptional company = SUCCESS!

Q: What do you like to ask other leaders when you get the chance?

A: I would ask other leaders to help in the cause to Support Local Business. I believe people have become more aware of the positive impact shopping local has on our economy, but I think we can still do more. I think we all should take the time to find a local option for anything we buy or service we use and give these companies a chance to earn our business. It takes some time to source local but you often end up with better service and support, and it feels amazing to think that you are helping your neighbour's and community succeed!

Q: What is your favourite quote?

A: "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." To me this means try your best, at everything important to you and good, great or even exceptional things will happen!

Q: What is the best compliment you've ever received?

A: My best compliments are when I get a note or call on a great job one of our staff has done for a customer. We get these daily and I am so proud of our staff. It's one thing to do a great job yourself, but it becomes exceptional when you can spread that quality of customer service to others around you and quite moving when customers take the time to express their appreciation.

