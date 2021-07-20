Anzeige
20.07.2021 | 16:27
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

PR Newswire

London, July 20

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual Financial Report

.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2021 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary by email at investmenttrusts@invesco.com or at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Shilla Pindoria

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 July 2021

