Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM
PR Newswire
London, July 20
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual Financial Report
.
Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2021 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia.
Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary by email at investmenttrusts@invesco.com or at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY
Shilla Pindoria
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
20 July 2021