Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual Financial Report

.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2021 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary by email at investmenttrusts@invesco.com or at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Shilla Pindoria

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 July 2021