Digital consulting company ADROSONIC has appointed industry veteran Matt Pesce as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Pesce will be based in Denver, Colorado USA, and will also hold the responsibility of Interim GM USA.

As CMO, Pesce will be responsible for identifying the target companies that can see the greatest benefits from ADROSONIC's digital transformation expertise and services, including Robotic Process Automation, data analytics, CRM services and more. He will define the digital marketing strategy to reach those targets and provide value to them during the buying process. As the Interim GM USA, he will help expand ADROSONIC's industry-leading services in North America. Pesce will report to ADROSONIC CEO MD Mayank.

As a growth specialist for over 20 years, Pesce has experience working with both Fortune 100 companies and start-ups to drive innovation and growth. While his background includes massive industry leaders like Accenture and Sun Microsystems, Pesce has also helped multiple start-ups grow exponentially.

A graduate of Cornell University, Pesce is associated with Colorado Universities Innovation Council (CUIC) as the Growth and Innovation leader where he works with industry partners to identify opportunities to leverage student ingenuity and perspective.

About his appointment, Pesce commented, "I am thrilled to join ADROSONIC because of the organization's passion for helping customers implement digital transformation that delivers tangible business results. ADROSONIC's 100% customer retention rate is a tremendous endorsement of quality and value!"

Welcoming him on board, ADROSONIC CEO MD Mayank said, "We are elated with addition of Matt as part of our leadership team. To achieve our mission of helping more customers improve their businesses through digital transformation, it is important to define the ways we help our customers succeed and articulate why ADROSONIC is the right choice for their digital transformation initiatives."

About ADROSONIC

ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused digital consulting firm empowering organisations with IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK, USA and South America. With competencies in Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, Digital Quality Assurance and Software Testing, ADROSONIC paves the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations.

Visit www.adrosonic.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn at @adrosonic.

Write to: info@adrosonic.com

