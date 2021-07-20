Tada Cognitive Solutions Named a 2021 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner

Tada recognized in 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Tada Cognitive Solutions (Tada), the revolutionary platform with groundbreaking Digital Duplicate technology that enables collaboration, orchestration and visibility across the entire enterprise supply chain ecosystem, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management report.

'We are very proud to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor,' said Seshadri Guha, CEO of Tada Cognitive Solutions. 'Being identified as an innovative, impactful and important player in the market is a great validation for all the work our team does to enhance our customers' use of data through better visibility, agility, and collaboration.'

According to Gartner 'The data fabric is a modern approach to integrating distributed data. A data fabric requires a lot of technology, but the real goal of a data fabric is to make the business's use of distributed data more valuable, innovative, agile and automated. To take advantage of these emerging capabilities, data and analytics leaders should prepare to design and deploy one or more data fabrics.' It further states 'By 2023, organizations utilizing active metadata, machine learning and data fabrics to dynamically connect, optimize and automate data management processes will reduce time to integrated data delivery by 30%.'

The report also provides following specific recommendations for data and analytics leaders:

'Data and analytics leaders should prepare for a future where many use cases rely on a data fabric that makes heterogeneous, distributed data appear consolidated, easy to access and business-friendly.'

Gartner's research notes the increasing pressure to get actionable insights from analytics, even when data is distributed across multiple systems and geographies, on-premises and in the cloud.

Tada offers a three-tier data fabric mode connecting, cleaning and consuming data. Built on a microservices architecture, Tada provides various APIs for data integration, domain services, model services, dictionary services, visualization services, business design services and advanced analytics services.

Tada operates mission critical solutions for some of the most complex supply chains in manufacturing, CPG, retail and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.tadanow.com

