Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Announces Dates for Its August Virtual Microcap Conference

An Event Built on a Foundation of Fundamental Equity Research and Institutional Distribution

Wednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, which for over two decades has provided quality equity research and corporate access to the microcap investment community, will host a two-day Microcap Virtual Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021 . Sidoti expects that over 50 companies, in a broad array of industries, will present at this virtual event (more than 20 for the first time), with most having market capitalizations in the $50 million to $500 million range. To date, approximately 45 companies have registered to be presenters, a listing of which can be found here.

The hallmark of Sidoti conferences has been the ability to promote meaningful interaction between presenters with interesting investment theses and institutional investors, family offices, high net worth individuals, and investment advisors that specifically focus on the microcap sector. As one of the few microcap conference hosts who is a registered broker dealer, Sidoti has a dedicated institutional sales force which regularly communicates with the investment community, enabling Sidoti to arrange strong one-on-one meeting schedules for conference attendees. In its last microcap conference, held in May 2021, 64 presenting companies held 9 one-on-one meetings on average, with investors curated from over 650 registered investor attendees.

Registration for Sidoti's August event is now open to a limited number of additional presenting companies and to qualified investors at www.sidoti.com/events.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656090/Sidoti-Announces-Dates-for-Its-August-Virtual-Microcap-Conference