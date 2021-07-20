Where's The Party, LLC: "Where's The Party" Hits Indiegogo, New App To Help People Find Exciting Parties & Events

KEY WEST, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Good news for all party enthusiasts and event hosts, a brand new party finding app is here. It promises to connect people to interesting events around town, both virtual and physical. The app, based in Key West, FL, is called Where's The Party (WTP).

WTP also announced the launch of its Indiegogo campaign. Indiegogo is a crowdfunding and fundraising platform for upcoming entrepreneurs. All proceeds from the campaign will go to developing and marketing the app, bringing on new staff, and building the WTP brand.

Created by Rodney Starkes and LeRhonda Triplett and developed by Konstant Info Solution, Where's The Party Mobile App allows users to search, attend and host events like concerts, parties, wine tasting events, networking events, etc. WTP uses the phone's GPS feature to track events, making sure the users never miss out on the fun!

WTP makes it easy to find and host parties and events in your neighborhood. WTP partners with venues all over the city to provide up-to-date listings for parties and events, both virtual and in-person, that are happening around the city. This app allows users to create and post their upcoming events.

The app uses a UI/UX interface, which allows the user to view parties they want to attend, RSVP to a party or event, and make VIP reservations. WTP shows real-time data, displaying live visual feeds and the location of the event.

Where's The Party Co-Owners, Rodney Starkes and LeRhonda Triplett, are two very social people, and they love the idea of bringing people together and having some good time in their life. The story behind this idea is unique; Rodney says, "The initial concept of the app came about back in 2018 when a few of my co-workers were in a hot tub talking about how hot it would be to have an app that could search for nearby parties. They told me about the idea, so I tried to encourage them to help me create it but put our own twist to it."

LeRhonda says, "The ideology of the app expanded when COVID-19 hit last year when businesses closed down, and schools immediately shifted to fully online classes. I was attending CSUSM at the time. One of my business professors had me enter in an Innovation Challenge program. The goal of the challenge was to foster real-life solutions to specific challenges in our communities. I immediately thought about a problem I was facing myself that was causing me to go into a state of depression. COVID-19 was the cause of it. I could not socialize, hug, and kiss my family and friends due to COVID 19 guidelines to keep everyone safe, which was needed. But it had a huge impact on me. I think a lot of people, including myself, took for granted how important it is to have a social system.

So that is when I thought about Rodney's party app idea. But to make it more feasible during the pandemic, we added a virtual party aspect, which is the business model we are implementing today."

Rodney Starkes says, "Believing in oneself is the greatest form of self-love. I am currently active-duty military while fulfilling my dreams as an entrepreneur. WTP has been a journey like no other, and I could never have dreamt that I would be in this type of business. I cannot wait to push forward to see what the future has in store."

"I have always been an advocate for having fun, especially when it positively impacts the community. After completing my BA at CSUSM, I wanted to make sure that in the next chapter of my life, I would enjoy life to the fullest, starting with my career by doing something I love, which is having fun and spreading joy to everyone around me. WTP has made this dream possible for me, and it is my goal to continue on this journey," spoke LeRhonda, the co-owner of WTP.

"WTP app has other features as well. If you are an event planner, promoter, or a social establishment such as a nightclub, winery, and even a museum, you can use our app to host or promote your event and sell tickets. You can allow your customers to sign up for VIP tickets or Bottle service directly from our app without any hassle. We also have your main chatting, video calling, and streaming features. These features make our app different from any other event hosting & ticketing platform because we are a one-stop-shop app", says Rodney Starkes.

In the Fall of 2020, WTP won the Innovation Challenge when LeRhonda was a Senior at California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM). The goal of this challenge was to foster real-life solutions to specific problems. She was able to do this by developing her virtual event management company in the face of limited social interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTP's portfolio includes event management along with party finder services. WTP is an efficient, fun, and safe app to find and register for parties and social events, built to bring people together, now transformed into a great business idea!

