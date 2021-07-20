Huntsville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC Pink: AFPW) ("Alumifuel" or the "Company") July 20th, 2021, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company has retained Clear Trust, LLC [https://cleartrustonline.com] as its new Transfer Agent. This will assist the company in fulfilling its regulatory obligations to shareholders. Clear Trust will assist us as our New Transfer Agent in the task of becoming a Fully Reporting Issuer. Our new Transfer Agent will be pivotal to assist us in providing reliable information to accomplish this goal.

Once this is accomplished, the company will no longer be listed in TD Ameritrade's list of companies not eligible to trade in OTC Markets. We strongly believe that TD Ameritrade has misled investors by including us in that list as we have continuously been reporting fully transparently to SEC Regulators.

Further announcements for Alumifuel Power will be made as progress is evident. Management feels confident and filings will be produced way before the deadline established by the Securities and Exchange Commission, expected to be on September 28, 2021.

The company is continuing its assessment of the companies that Control our Physical and Tangible Assets regarding Clean Energy, specifically related to Hydrogen. We recognize the importance of presenting accurate Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets and to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

Alumifuel Power Corporation commercializes unique Intellectual Property for high-demand Military and Commercial Applications, particularly focused on Hydrogen Technology. DINATRUM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumifuel Power Corporation and is a developer of Green Real Estate Projects in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

