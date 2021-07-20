Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has received the TDK European Distribution Award for the third time from TDK, a world leader in electronic components and solutions. The Gold distribution award recognizes Mouser's 2020 performance based on inventory management, operational excellence, terms and business performance. Mouser previously won the award in 2019 and 2017.

TDK's High Service Distributor Award was updated in 2020, with the award criteria being raised in line with an adjusted scorecard system, providing a higher benefit for the end customers. Under the new system, Mouser is the only high service distributor to be recognized this year with the TDK European award.

Stated Dietmar Jaeger, Head of TDK Global Sales Distribution: "We are very pleased with Mouser's continuous excellent performance, which certainly deserves to be honored. I want to congratulate the whole team from Mouser for their hard work, promoting our products to the engineering world during the last year."

"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award, and thank TDK for recognizing the outstanding efforts of our teams around the world," said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Senior Vice President of Global Service EMEA and APAC Business. "Throughout our longstanding partnership we've realized many successes together, and we look forward to many more in the future."

Mouser stocks a broad selection of TDK's comprehensive product portfolio, including ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors; ferrites and inductors; high-frequency products; and piezo and protection components as well as sensors, sensor systems and power supplies.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

