Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AE3 ISIN: NO0010387004 Ticker-Symbol: 4NF 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
09:16 Uhr
9,560 Euro
-0,050
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5109,86019:24
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2021 | 18:29
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of Norwegian Finans Holding derivatives due to merger with Bank Norwegian (135/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code, underlying issuer and
underlying ISIN for options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NOFI) due to merger with Bank Norwegian ASA. 



Old Symbol  New Symbol  Old Underlying ISIN  New Underlying ISIN

  NOFI        BANO       NO0010387004       NO0011002511



The underlying code for BANO is 20585.

The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found
in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007299
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.