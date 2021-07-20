NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of Norwegian Finans Holding derivatives due to merger with Bank Norwegian (135/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code, underlying issuer and underlying ISIN for options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NOFI) due to merger with Bank Norwegian ASA. Old Symbol New Symbol Old Underlying ISIN New Underlying ISIN NOFI BANO NO0010387004 NO0011002511 The underlying code for BANO is 20585. The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007299