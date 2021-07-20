DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington

COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND WOODBURN



20.07.2021 / 18:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast Oregon/SW Washington has embarked on a $15 million project to bring its full suite of broadband products and services, both residential and business, to the communities of Hubbard and Woodburn, Oregon. Those communities will have access to Xfinity Internet, delivering speeds of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 10 Gbps for business customers.

David Tashjian, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington describes the expansion as strategic. 'We are actively working to fill in some of the holes in our service area map, particularly in some of the more rural areas of the mid-Willamette Valley,' explains Tashjian, 'And we're eyeing expansions into additional communities adjacent to our footprint.' Tashjian says connecting people to the power of broadband technology can be life changing, and vows that Comcast will continue to invest in the region. 'Over the past three years, we have spent more than $510 million in Oregon/SW Washington to maintain and upgrade our network, help local charities, and keep children connected during school closures.'

Construction has already begun with fiber backbone to these communities now in place. Hubbard will be the first area to receive service, with customers likely able to come online in September. Service to Woodburn will be accomplished in phases and is expected to begin in December of this year with completion forecast for the end of 2022.

Hubbard Mayor Charles Rostocil is bullish on Comcast bringing more choices to the residents of his community. 'Internet connectivity is not a utility, thank goodness, so our residents get the opportunity for competition. Competition drives innovation which will incentivize companies like Comcast to constantly seek ways to improve the technology and service they offer to their customers.'

Mayor Rostocil says the City of Hubbard has fewer retail businesses than Woodburn, for example, but it does have a strong industrial base, and Comcast Business offers the services they're looking for. 'What I hear from our industrial folks is that they want steady, reliable internet connections.'

Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson says internet access has become an essential service. 'The critical role of the internet in our homes and the need for robust, reliable connectivity for distance-learning has been highlighted by the pandemic. People are always clamoring for choices and Comcast will offer the citizens of Woodburn an exciting new option.'

'That is great news!' was the immediate response from John Zobrist, Executive Director of the Woodburn Area Chamber of Commerce, upon hearing the news that Comcast will be providing service there. 'That's fantastic. It will give our local businesses a new option.' Zobrist says the community is actively growing. 'We have 120 acres of industrial land available for development right now due to the recent expansion of the urban growth boundary. In addition, there are over 750 new homes being built and over 2,000 units of multi-family apartments and condos approved or underway. The expansion of industrial space and housing will drive additional business growth, as well.'

Along with its products and services, Comcast will bring its Community Impact programs to Woodburn and Hubbard through its decade-old Internet Essentials program. Mayor Swenson sees that as a benefit to his residents, calling Comcast's commitment to supporting the needs of the community 'impressive.' 'We have hard-working, but still economically challenged families here in Woodburn, and programs aimed at helping low-income families who've struggled to afford internet access are very welcome.'

Earlier this year, Comcast announced a $1 billion commitment over ten years in continued support of digital equity, including its Lift Zones initiative, which aims to establish WiFi-connected safe spaces in 1,000+ community centers nationwide for students and adults by the end of 2021.

Comcast Oregon/SW Washington has more than 1,400 employees who serve more than one million residential and business customers throughout the state. Comcast is Oregon/SW Washington's provider of Xfinity video, high-speed Internet, smart home and phone services. Comcast operates Xfinity retail stores throughout Oregon/SW Washington, which feature a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet. To learn more about Comcast in Oregon/SW Washington, visit: https://oregon.comcast.com.

About ComcastComcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Comcast

Amy Keiter

+1 503-407-9109

amy_keiter@comcast.com

https://corporate.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct