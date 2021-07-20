Did Lockdowns Make Car Accidents More Severe? Accident.com Offers Insights

Research shared by Accident.com shows a +220% increase in single-vehicle crash rates and a rise in accident severity compared to pre-COVID-19 data.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Data collected by Accident.com, a leading nationwide network of personal injury lawyers, shows a significant increase in the severity of single-vehicle car accidents and a reduction in compensation. The plaintiff platform suggests new ways to help accident victims.

Jack Chemtob, CEO of Accident.com, cites recent accident statistics, "We've seen the mean daily number of accidents decrease by -12.2% in 2020, immediately after the stay-at-home order was initiated, through April 2021. Despite the decrease in the number of accidents overall, there has been an increase in certain types of crash rates. Single-vehicle crash rates significantly increased by +220%, and fatal single-vehicle crash rates significantly increased over +335% when comparing the pre-COVID and post-COVID periods.'

A Sudden Rise in Accident Severity

The latest findings by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association confirm this concerning trend by showing 9-20% increases in traffic fatalities across different categories.

'Although, the mean number of accidents decreased by -12.2%, nationally, we've seen an increase in the severity of injuries and an 18% increase in the size of settlements due to the larger medical costs associated," Chemtob continues.

Pandemic-Related Accident Compensation Challenges

Despite the increased size of settlements, insurance compensations overall became more of a challenge for an average motorist due to:

Lapses in insurance coverage

- There were more uninsured and underinsured drivers due to the economic slowdown. Delays in the court system - Court operations experienced reduced work times, longer reporting times, and significant bottlenecks.

- Court operations experienced reduced work times, longer reporting times, and significant bottlenecks. Strained medical resources - There was more difficulty in receiving instant medical aid and accurately reporting accidents.

- There was more difficulty in receiving instant medical aid and accurately reporting accidents. Insurance business challenges - Insurance companies understand increased accident severity risks, especially in younger demographics. So, they moved to adapt their business model, often passing the burden onto consumers.

The Post-COVID-19 Economy Requires New Compensation Solutions

Accident.com proposes an innovative way of helping people overcome the challenges of accident compensation. The company developed a platform that offers people in any location instant access to a vast network of personal injury lawyers in every state. As of 2021, Accident.com has already helped over 25,000 accident victims nationwide and is positioned to assist in alleviating the COVID-19-related increase in traffic accident severity.

About Accident.com

Founded in 2018 by Jack Chemtob, Accident.com is dedicated to solving one simple question, "Why is getting paid by insurance companies such a frustrating experience?' With a nationwide network of personal injury lawyers, Accident.com is poised to help injured claimants navigate the confusing world of insurance by partnering them with a dedicated expert in their local area. Their goal is to ensure that everyone has access to qualified legal advice to receive the information and assistance they need. For more information, please visit Accident.com.

