Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement will join Canada Lands Company at the CN Tower as it reopens its doors to guests on Friday, July 23.

Minister Anand will make an announcement as the CN Tower formally welcomes visitors back after its temporary closure since October, 2020.

Starting July 23, timed tickets for the CN Tower's observation levels and EdgeWalk can be booked at https://www.cntower.ca/en-ca/plan-your-visit/tickets.html. The 360 Restaurant will reopen on July 29.

What: Announcement from the Minister of Public Services and Procurement as the CN Tower reopens to guests When: Friday July 23 9:00 a.m. Who: The Honourable Anita Anand, Minster of Public Services and Procurement John Campbell, Canada Lands Company Board of Directors Peter George, Chief Operating Officer, CN Tower Where: CN Tower main entrance 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation whose sole shareholder is the Government of Canada. Its role is to optimize the community and economic value obtained from former government properties as well as holding and maintaining select properties on behalf of the federal government. It is a demonstrated leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto plus the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre. www.clc.ca

About the CN Tower

At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering Wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for over four decades. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. (Includes 370,000 360 Restaurant guests and 18,000 EdgeWalk guests)

