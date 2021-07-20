Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company") a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused consumer packaged goods ("CPG") leader, is pleased to announce that on July 19, 2021, it signed a three-year renewable marketing and distribution agreement (the "Agreement") for international market expansion with WB Canna Co. & Wellness ("WB Canna"), a leading cannabidiol ("CBD") and wellness products distributor in the Caribbean, Central America, and travel retail/cruise channel.

Partnering with WB Canna aligns with Harvest One's growth strategies for its core brands, and further contributes to the Company's growth and brand expansion initiatives for fiscal 2022. Based on the terms of the Agreement, the Company granted WB Canna exclusive distribution and marketing rights across 33 countries throughout the Caribbean and Central America inclusive of Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. Such distribution includes channels of duty free, cruise and travel retail. Products will be priced at wholesale prices, subject to annual price increases. Canna will provide expert guidance and forward thinking, logistical and regional expertise, as well as local category training to support the CPG brand strategies of Harvest One across these regions.

Gord Davey, President and CEO of Harvest One said, "Executing on our commitments for expansion and channel development is key to our long term focused growth. Once again, our team has delivered and showed the relevance of our brands in providing real wellness solutions in new and emerging markets. These relationships, complemented by our existing partners and distribution network in the US market, will accelerate brand awareness and product trial and demonstrate the strength of our product in the Health and Wellness category. This expanded distribution is exciting news as it will foster additional growth of the Company's existing CPG brands and position Harvest One for future success with our anticipated line extensions of both infused and non-infused products."

"WB Canna Co. & Wellness welcomes the Harvest One family of brands, including Dream Water, to our exciting portfolio of wellness minded brands," Phillip Jarrell, COO of WB Canna Co. & Wellness said. "Better health includes better sleep patterns and habits. We're excited to be Dream Water advocates, and to assist in promoting healthier living throughout our Caribbean, Central America and travel retail/cruise networks."

For a more detailed description of each of our consumer brands, we encourage you to visit the portfolio pages our website; www.harvestone.com/portfolio/dream-water/.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on sleep and pain. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; Dream Water Global and LivRelief. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

About WB Canna Co. & Wellness

WB Canna Co. & Wellness, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami-based WEBB Banks, distributes top-quality CBD and wellness products in the Caribbean, Central America, and travel retail/cruise channel. Its portfolio includes well-known brands and category leaders including cbdMD, Marley, and Secret Nature. Visit www.wbcannaco.com as well as @wbcannaco on Instagram and @wbcannacoandwellness on Facebook for the latest updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the anticipated synergies with the partnership with WB Canna, the distribution of the Company's products into different regions, future expansion plans, initiatives and strategies of the Company, and the Company's performance, growth initiatives, profitability, production capacity and gain in market share.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 2, 2021, for the year ended June 30, 2020, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated October 28, 2020, for the year ended June 30, 2020, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Jack Tasse

Investor Relations

IR@harvestone.com

1-877-915-7934

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90699