Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") with institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$10 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 8,064,517 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,064,517 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$1.24 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$1.55 per Common Share for a period of three years following the issuance date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used by the Company for business operations, expansion of its business and for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. received (i) a cash commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement and (ii) 604,838 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of CAD$1.55 for a period of three years following the issuance date.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a fintech blockchain neo-bank that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity, consumer protection and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto exchange, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity trading, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Kash platform is currently in private Beta and available on web and mobile for customers on the waitlist. For more information on Kash visit www.kash.io. To get on the waitlist for Kash, sign up for a Kash account at app.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

